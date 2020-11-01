Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mukesh Khanna says #MeToo remarks wrongly presented: My career testimony to how much I respect women

According to a video clip from an interview given to a news channel, Khanna claimed that #MeToo happened because women tried "walking shoulder to shoulder with men". Responding to the criticism from social media users, the 62-year-old actor released a statement on Instagram Saturday, saying he was being made to look "anti-women".

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-11-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 18:06 IST
Mukesh Khanna says #MeToo remarks wrongly presented: My career testimony to how much I respect women

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has issued a statement clarifying his remarks on the #MeToo movement, which led to outrage on social media, saying that his comments were presented in a "wrong manner". According to a video clip from an interview given to a news channel, Khanna claimed that #MeToo happened because women tried "walking shoulder to shoulder with men".

Responding to the criticism from social media users, the 62-year-old actor released a statement on Instagram Saturday, saying he was being made to look "anti-women". "I respect women and I'm concerned regarding their safety. Some people have created a lot of noise out of a clipping from my interview.

"I never said that women shouldn't work... In that video, I was merely throwing light on the difficulties women face when they step out to work... But I never said that MeToo happens when women go out," the actor wrote. The #MeToo movement started in Hollywood in 2017 after many women from the entertainment industry called out various powerful men for sexually harassing them, drawing focus on the workplace safety.

A year later, it gathered momentum in Bollywood when actor Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment. Following this, many women in the Indian film industry came out to speak against the culture of toxic work environment. Khanna, best known for playing titular superhero in TV series "Shaktimaan" and Bhishma Pitamaha in "Mahabharata" , said he had also expressed his concern over women's safety in workplace a year ago in a video message.

The actor wrote his career of four decades is a reflection of his respect for women. "I just want to request all my friends and well wishers to not present my statement in a wrong manner. My career of forty years is a testimony to how much I respect women. "If my statement has hurt any woman, then I am really sad that I haven't been able to put across my thoughts in a correct manner," he added..

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: U.S. nursing homes still face COVID-19 test delays; you can wash Halloween candy and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.U.S. nursing homes still face COVID-19 test delays you can wash Halloween candyThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to...

Case against Kannada actor Darshan for flouting COVID protocol during campaigning

A case has been filed against popular Kannada film actor Darshan for flouting COVID-19 protocol while campaigning in the RR Nagar constituency of Bengaluru. As per N Manjunath Prasad, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP Commissioner, th...

Anil Kapoor extends birthday wishes to 'Woh Saat Din' co-star Padmini Kolhapure with throwback picture

Taking a walk down the memory lane, Bollywood star Anil Kapoor on Sunday extended birthday wishes to his Woh Saat Din co-star Padmini Kolhapure with a BTS throwback picture from the film. The Welcome star posted a BTS picture on Twitter fro...

Entertainment News Roundup: Former James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90; Black actor Turner-Smith to play English queen Anne Boleyn in new drama and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Former James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90Scottish movie legend Sean Connery, who shot to international stardom as the suave, sexy and sophisticated British agent James Bond...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020