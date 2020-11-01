Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Saturday Night Live' ropes in Dave Chappelle for post-election episode

NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' has roped in American stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle as its host for the post-election episode. Chappelle will appear on the November 7 episode of the late-night sketch comedy series.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-11-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 20:19 IST
'Saturday Night Live' ropes in Dave Chappelle for post-election episode
Dave Chappelle. Image Credit: ANI

NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' has roped in American stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle as its host for the post-election episode. Chappelle will appear on the November 7 episode of the late-night sketch comedy series. According to Variety, the musical guest for the episode has not yet been announced.

Previously, the 47-year-old comedian hosted 'SNL' after the election in 2016 and also appeared in the Eddie Murphy-hosted episode just last year. Most recently he won the variety special (pre-recorded) Emmy in September for 2019's 'Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones'and released the short stand-up special '8:46' in June. It was performed and shot in a socially distant safe way during the coronavirus pandemic and featured a set in which he responded to the murder of George Floyd.

However, he is also known for his self-titled Comedy Central series 'Chappelle's Show,' which ran from 2003 to 2006, as well as other stand-up specials including 2017's 'Equanimity,' 2004's 'For What It's Worth' and 2000's 'Killin' Them Softly.' Variety reported that the previous host-musical guest combinations for this 46th season of 'SNL' include Chris Rock and Megan Thee Stallion from the premiere episode, as well as Bill Burr and Jack White, Issa Rae and Justin Bieber, Adele and H.E.R., and John Mulaney and the Strokes.

This year 'SNL' will air six consecutive episodes, undoubtedly adding this special November 7 episode in order to be able to respond directly to the results of the presidential election. The lead up to the election, including town halls and debates, have kicked off every episode of the season, putting special guest stars Alec Baldwin, Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph squarely in the spotlight. (Baldwin portrays President Donald Trump, Carrey portrays former vice president Joe Biden and Rudolph portrays Sen. Kamala Harris.).(ANI)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's daily COVID-19 deaths hit record; health official says true toll worse

Irans daily tally of coronavirus deaths hit a record high of 434 on Sunday, the health ministry announced, and the head of a top medical body said the actual toll was at least three times higher than the official count. The deaths, announce...

Voters with disability, elderly to get free transportation to Patna polling booths

The Election Commission on Sunday said that it will provide free transportation to polling booths to voters in Patna aged above 80 and those having disabilities. The voters will be provided free Uber rides to the booths on polling day as pa...

Campaigning for Nagaland bye-election ends

Campaigning for the bye-election to the two Assembly constituencies Southern Angami I and Pungro-Kiphire in Nagaland came to an end on Sunday evening. Three candidates ruling NDPP nominee Medo Yhokha, oppposition NPFs Kikovi Kirha and Ind...

58.96% voting till 5.30 pm in second phase of Raj civic polls

About 59 per cent votes were polled till 5.30 pm in the second phase of polling for three municipal corporations in Rajasthan on Sunday, the state election commission said. The polling started at 7.30 am and continued till 5.30 pm.However, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020