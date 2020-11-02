Left Menu
Actor Eddie Hassell dies after being shot in Texas - U.S. media

Actor Eddie Hassell, best known for his roles in the 2010 Oscar-nominated film "The Kids Are All Right" and the NBC TV show "Surface," died after being shot in Texas on Sunday, U.S. media reported, citing the actor's representative. In the 2010 movie "The Kids Are All Right," Hassell played Clay, a pill-snorting teenager.

Updated: 02-11-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 11:44 IST
Actor Eddie Hassell, best known for his roles in the 2010 Oscar-nominated film "The Kids Are All Right" and the NBC TV show "Surface," died after being shot in Texas on Sunday, U.S. media reported, citing the actor's representative. Hassell was shot Sunday morning in what appeared to be a carjacking, although the incident was still being investigated, entertainment news website Variety reported.

The New York Times reported that Hassell was shot outside his girlfriend's apartment in Grand Prairie, a Dallas suburb, around 1 a.m. on Sunday. His representative told the newspaper that Hassell was shot in the abdomen and taken to a nearby hospital, where he died. The circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately clear.

The actor played Phil Nance on NBC's science fiction series "Surface," acting alongside Leighton Meester and Lake Bell and appearing in 10 episodes. In the 2010 movie "The Kids Are All Right," Hassell played Clay, a pill-snorting teenager.

