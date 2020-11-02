Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netflix growth rebounds in Asia with partnerships

Streamer Netflix's partnership with broadband and mobile giant Reliance Jio has resulted in a major influence and growth in Asia.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 15:13 IST
Netflix growth rebounds in Asia with partnerships
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Streamer Netflix's partnership with broadband and mobile giant Reliance Jio has resulted in a major influence and growth in Asia. Even at a time when the global streaming giant is slowing down in other parts of the world, the global streamer has witnessed kick in the subscriber growth in the first six months of the year, according to Variety.

A new report published by research and analysis firm Media Partners Asia (MPA) shows net subscriber growth in the third quarter, as expected, slowing to 1 million, following work-from-home highs in the first six months of the year. But the researcher forecasts a rebound in the fourth quarter, reflecting the positive impact of a partnership in India with broadband and mobile giant Reliance Jio. Earlier in September, Netflix India partnered with Jio to offer a free mobile-only subscription to post-paid subscribers, at plans starting $5.3 (Rs 399) per month and above. The subscribers are offered an option to upgrade to traditional plans. Netflix is also hard-bundled with Jio's fixed broadband service, as per Variety.

The MPA has estimated Netflix to rise with 4.6 million subscribers in India, and a blended average revenue per user of $5 per month. Netflix will end the year to December 2020 with $2.4 billion of revenue from the Asia Pacific region, representing 10 per cent of the company's total revenue, MPA estimates.

Netflix continues its market leadership across Australia and New Zealand, though growth is inevitably slowing from an already high base, and future momentum will largely be driven by ARPU growth. ANZ is expected to contribute $839m of revenue to Netflix coffers in 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Trump indicates gearing up for legal battle against prolonged vote count

US President Donald Trump has denied that he is planning to prematurely declare victory after the presidential polls are over on Tuesday and hinted that he is gearing up for a legal battle against a vote count that stretched past Election D...

Three-year-old rescued from rubble in Turkey, quake death toll hits 85

A three-year-old girl was rescued from a collapsed building in the western Turkish city of Izmir on Monday, nearly three days after a powerful earthquake in the Aegean Sea that has killed at least 85 people. Rescuers pulled the girl, Elif, ...

J-K: Construction of 60 km highway from Rajouri to Kotranka Budhal completed

The Border Road Organisation BRO 31 BRTF 110 RCC completed the construction of 60 km highway from Rajouri to Kotranka Budhal, which is one of the remotest hilly areas of the Pirpanjal range in Jammu and Kashmir. Hundreds of villages like Dh...

Soccer-Talking points from the Serie A weekend

Talking points from the weekend of Serie A football VAR USE UNDER FIREThe use of VAR was back in the spotlight after Inter Milan complained about an incident in the 2-2 draw at home to Parma. Forward Ivan Perisic appeared to be pushed as he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020