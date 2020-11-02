Left Menu
COVID-19: Limit for wedding guests raised to 200 by Guj govt

The Gujarat government on Monday eased a COVID-19 restriction related to wedding functions in open spaces and allowed 200 guests in place of the earlier limit of 100, officials said. The upper limit for guests at functions held in closed spaces like halls will be 50 per cent of capacity, the release said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-11-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 18:52 IST
The Gujarat government on Monday eased a COVID-19 restriction related to wedding functions in open spaces and allowed 200 guests in place of the earlier limit of 100, officials said. A Gujarat government release said the decision was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and will be applicable from November 3.

It said guests must wear masks and follow all norms, including social distancing, in place to contain the COVID-19 outbreak while attending such gatherings. The upper limit for guests at functions held in closed spaces like halls will be 50 per cent of capacity, the release said.

