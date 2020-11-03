Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon to begin shooting for 'Bachchan Pandey' in January 2021

Actors Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon will kickstart shooting for their upcoming action-comedy 'Bachchan Pandey' in Jaisalmer in January 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 12:22 IST
Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon to begin shooting for 'Bachchan Pandey' in January 2021
Actors Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Actors Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon will kickstart shooting for their upcoming action-comedy 'Bachchan Pandey' in Jaisalmer in January 2021. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the update on Twitter on Tuesday.

The film critic further shared that the shoot for the film will continue till March 2021 in the city of Jaisalmer. "AKSHAY KUMAR - KRITI SANON... #AkshayKumar and #KritiSanon to kickstart shoot for action-comedy #BachchanPandey in #Jaisalmer in Jan 2021... Shoot will continue till March 2021," he tweeted.

"One more actress will be signed soon... Directed by #FarhadSamji... Produced by #SajidNadiadwala," the tweet further read. Kumar had earlier wrapped up shooting for 'Bell Bottom' in Scotland, following which he has resumed shooting for Yash Raj Films' period drama 'Prithviraj.'

'Bachchan Pandey' marks the superstar's 10th collaboration with friend and film producer Sajid Nadiadwala. (ANI)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Horse racing-Melbourne Cup's grim toll grows with Anthony Van Dyck death

The death of Epsom Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck cast a pall over the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday, angering animal rights activists while highlighting the growing toll of Australias most prestigious horse race meeting.Carrying top weight in th...

PM Narendra Modi tells Bihar poll rally state has left behind darkness of insecurity and anarchy in last 15 years under Nitish Kumar.

PM Narendra Modi tells Bihar poll rally state has left behind darkness of insecurity and anarchy in last 15 years under Nitish Kumar....

Bihar sees voter turnout of 21.83 pc till 1 pm in 2nd phase of Assembly elections

Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 21.83 per cent till 1 pm in the second phase of state Assembly elections on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission of India. Polling began at 7 am on 94 assembly seats across 17 districts in the seco...

FACTBOX-Reaction to attacks in the Austrian capital, Vienna

Gunmen including at least one Islamist militant attacked six locations in Vienna on Monday starting outside the main synagogue, killing four people and wounding at least 15 in what Austria called a repulsive terror attack.Here are some of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020