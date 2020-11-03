Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon to begin shooting for 'Bachchan Pandey' in January 2021

Actors Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon will kickstart shooting for their upcoming action-comedy 'Bachchan Pandey' in Jaisalmer in January 2021. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the update on Twitter on Tuesday.

The film critic further shared that the shoot for the film will continue till March 2021 in the city of Jaisalmer. "AKSHAY KUMAR - KRITI SANON... #AkshayKumar and #KritiSanon to kickstart shoot for action-comedy #BachchanPandey in #Jaisalmer in Jan 2021... Shoot will continue till March 2021," he tweeted.

"One more actress will be signed soon... Directed by #FarhadSamji... Produced by #SajidNadiadwala," the tweet further read. Kumar had earlier wrapped up shooting for 'Bell Bottom' in Scotland, following which he has resumed shooting for Yash Raj Films' period drama 'Prithviraj.'

'Bachchan Pandey' marks the superstar's 10th collaboration with friend and film producer Sajid Nadiadwala. (ANI)