MTV EMAs to honour five women fighting for racial, social justice

The MTV Europe Music Awards will see ViacomCBS' MTV International honouring five women with the Generation Change Award for "their powerful work on the frontlines of the fight for racial and social justice across the world."

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-11-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 22:50 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The MTV Europe Music Awards will see ViacomCBS' MTV International honouring five women with the Generation Change Award for "their powerful work on the frontlines of the fight for racial and social justice across the world." According to Variety, the winners are Luiza Brasil from Brazil, Kiki Mordi from Nigeria, Temi Mwale from the U.K., Catherhea Potjanaporn from Malaysia, and Raquel Willis from the U.S.

Brasil is "a racial activist, award-winning journalist and founder of Mequetrefismos, a platform that advocates for racial representation and elevates Black people's work in the creative industry," MTV said. Mordi is "an investigative journalist, documentary filmmaker and advocate for gender equality, who is currently a prominent voice in the protests to end police brutality and stop Special Anti-Robbery Squads (SARS) in Nigeria." Meanwhile, it described Mwale as "a racial justice campaigner and Founder of The 4Front Project, a member-led youth organization empowering young people and communities to fight for justice, peace and freedom," while Potjanaporn is "a portrait photographer who captures diverse faces and bodies, to draw attention to underrepresented communities in Malaysia and challenge conventional beauty standards.

And Willis, MTV highlighted, is "a Black transgender activist, writer, media strategist, director of communications for The Ms. Foundation, and founder of Black Trans Circles." According to Variety, Leigh-Anne Pinnock of girl group, and MTV EMAs hosts, Little Mix will present the award during the awards night's "pre-game" show on Nov. 8. The company said it commissioned British artist Azarra Amoy to transform each of the honorees' trophies into "one-of-a-kind pieces of art."

ViacomCBS and MTV International will make a monetary donation to each honoree's organization and "amplify their powerful stories and transformative work on-air and on the brand's social and digital platforms in nearly 180 countries." (ANI)

