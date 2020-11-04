Why Prison School Season 2 can’t be dropped, what viewers can see next

Prison School Season 2 is always a highly anticipated Japanese manga series fans have been waiting for the last five year. They want to know when the second season of sex comedy-drama is going to be released.

Prison School Season 2 will deal with Hachimitsu Academy, Kiyoshi Fujino by Taishi Nakagawa, Takehito Morokuzu by Tokio Emoto, Shingo Wakamoto by Masato Yano, Joji Nezu by Daiki Miyagi and Reiji Ando by Galigaligalixon. The other characters in this much-awaited manga series come from the underground student council that include Mari Kurihara (by Hirona Yamazaki), Meiko Shiraki (by Asana Mamoru) and Hana Midorikawa (by Aoi Morikawa).

Written and illustrated by Akira Hiramoto, Prison School Season 1 focused on the problems and issues that Kiyoshi including her friends faced at the institutions. In Prison School Season 2, the viewers will be amazed by seeing the issues related to the boys who are coming to the institution with more number of girls due to law-breaking and enrolling boys for mixed education. Shingo, Joe, Reiji, Kiyoshi, and Gakuto are excited to be the only five students amongst 1000 girls.

However, the creators are yet to announce the making of Prison School Season 2. Fans may not be knowing that more than 13 million copies of the manga have been sold as of March 2018. Prison School was one of two winners of the Best General Manga award alongside Gurazeni at the 37th Kodansha Manga Award.

The Japanese manga enthusiasts are ardently waiting to get the renewal updates on Prison School Season 2. Many global fans have a strong belief the creators won't drop the plan of making Season 2 as Season 1 marked a remarkable success in Japan and across the world and ended the inaugural season with a cliffhanger.

Prison School is yet to be renewed for Season 2. Thus, it doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

