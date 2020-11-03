Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Fans were quite excited as One Punch Man Chapter 136 was about to be released on last Sunday, November 1. The manga may not have regular release schedule but some chapters were released recently. Thus, One Punch Man enthusiasts were expected Chapter 136 on November 1.

However, fans have not given up their hope. They believe One Punch Man Chapter 136 will surely be out on next Sunday, November 8 or at least on next to next Sunday, November 15. However, these are all predictions as the chapter can be dropped and postponed at any time without any announcement.

One Punch Man Chapter 136 spoilers are yet to be out, which indicate that it has been delayed. Fans can get the raw scans as Yusuke Murata puts them on Imgur.

The imminent One Punch Man Chapter 136 will focus on a severe battle between the protagonist Saitama and Blast. Fans will be surprised seeing what makes Blast so special. However, the fight is not going to start early as the imminent chapter is likely to focus on Blast's backstory and reveal more of his powers and why there is so much mystery about the hero.

The upcoming One Punch Man Chapter 136 will show a surprising entry of Saitama and protect his friends from the monsters and evil heroes. His fight with Blast is inevitable despite knowing his background. Saitama also knows that Blast is a highly powerful rival, and importantly more powerful than him. Still, the protagonist will not drag himself behind out of fear.

The raw scans for One Punch Man Chapter 136 will be leaked just two to four days before its original release. Then the dedicated fans will start discussing the imminent chapter on Reddit and various social media platforms.

Chapter 136 of One Punch Man is now expected to be out next Sunday, November 1 or at least next to next Sunday, November 8. Continue staying with Devdiscourse to know more.

