Left Menu
Development News Edition

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 03-11-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 14:38 IST
Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background
One Punch Man Chapter 136 spoilers are yet to be out, which indicate that it has been delayed. Image Credit: Facebook / One Punch Man

Fans were quite excited as One Punch Man Chapter 136 was about to be released on last Sunday, November 1. The manga may not have regular release schedule but some chapters were released recently. Thus, One Punch Man enthusiasts were expected Chapter 136 on November 1.

However, fans have not given up their hope. They believe One Punch Man Chapter 136 will surely be out on next Sunday, November 8 or at least on next to next Sunday, November 15. However, these are all predictions as the chapter can be dropped and postponed at any time without any announcement.

One Punch Man Chapter 136 spoilers are yet to be out, which indicate that it has been delayed. Fans can get the raw scans as Yusuke Murata puts them on Imgur.

The imminent One Punch Man Chapter 136 will focus on a severe battle between the protagonist Saitama and Blast. Fans will be surprised seeing what makes Blast so special. However, the fight is not going to start early as the imminent chapter is likely to focus on Blast's backstory and reveal more of his powers and why there is so much mystery about the hero.

The upcoming One Punch Man Chapter 136 will show a surprising entry of Saitama and protect his friends from the monsters and evil heroes. His fight with Blast is inevitable despite knowing his background. Saitama also knows that Blast is a highly powerful rival, and importantly more powerful than him. Still, the protagonist will not drag himself behind out of fear.

The raw scans for One Punch Man Chapter 136 will be leaked just two to four days before its original release. Then the dedicated fans will start discussing the imminent chapter on Reddit and various social media platforms.

Chapter 136 of One Punch Man is now expected to be out next Sunday, November 1 or at least next to next Sunday, November 8. Continue staying with Devdiscourse to know more.

Also Read: Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Avoid bursting firecrackers as much as possible this Diwali, Delhi minister appeals to people

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday urged Delhiites to avoid bursting firecrackers as much as possible this Diwali in the interests of public health and environment. The minister launched an anti-cracker campaign and inspected v...

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares rise as investors bet on clear Biden poll win

European stock markets rose in early trading on Tuesday as investors bet on a clear win for Joe Biden as the United States votes in its most polarised presidential election in living memory.Steady earnings from French bank BNP Paribas lifte...

Four women held for robbing people in the guise of begging in south Delhi

A gang of four women who used to rob people under the garb of begging have been arrested from south Delhis Hauz Khas, police said on Tuesday. The matter was reported to police on October 30, when a 64-year-old woman who was robbed by the ga...

Abu Dhabi's SWF gets 100% IT exemption for investment in infra sectors

Abu Dhabis Sovereign Wealth Fund - MIC Redwood 1 RSC -&#160;has been granted 100 per cent income tax exemption for investments to be made in specified infrastructure sectors, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. With this, the income from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020