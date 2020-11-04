Emilio Aragón Bermúdez (Miliki): Google doodle on Spanish clown, accordionist, singer

Happy Birthday Emilio Aragón Bermúdez (Miliki)!!!

Google today celebrates the 91st birthday of Emilio Aragón Bermúdez, popularly known as Miliki. He was a renowned Spanish clown, accordionist and singer. He was declared 'Son of the City of Carmona' and received the Silver Medal of that town.

Emilio Aragón Bermúdez aka Miliki was born in Carmona (Seville), Spain on November 4, 1929. Miliki was the son of the clown Emilio Aragón Foureaux, known as Emig, and nephew of Pompoff and Thedy. His mother was the horseback acrobat dancer Rocío Bermúdez.

Miliki joined his brothers Gabriel (Gaby) and Alfonso (Fofó) to form the trio Gaby, Fofó and Miliki at his young age. They began working during the 1930s and held several seasons at the Circo Price in Madrid.

The siblings moved to Cuba in the 1940s and achieved fame over the following decades as they showcased their endearing talents across the Americas. They found their way back to Spain in 1972. Emilio Aragón Bermúdez starred in the Spanish children's program show 'El Gran Circo de TVE' (TVE's Great Circus) that is widely considered one of most iconic shows in the history of Spanish television.

After a hugely successful decade on air, Miliki moved beyond his identity as a clown and throughout the rest of career explored new endeavors as a writer, TV presenter, filmmaker, and recording musician – a talent which earned him two Latin Grammy Awards.

Miliki wrote in 2008 the book La providencia under the pseudonym Emile A. Foureaux aimed at an adult audience, it tells the story of Martín, a guerrilla militant in the Cuban revolution that has to escape a hunt orchestrated by Fidel Castro in New York.

Emilio Aragón Bermúdez aka Miliki was the father of the famous actor, comedian, musician, filmmaker, composer, clown and entrepreneur audiovisual Emilio Aragón Álvarez, also known as Milikito. Miliki died on November 18, 2012 at the age of 83.

