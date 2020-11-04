Left Menu
Rapper Offset feeds Atlanta voters waiting in line to cast their ballots

American rapper Offset of Atlanta rap group Migos did his part to make the voting process a bit easier in his hometown by providing food for voters waiting in line at three different polling sites.

Image Credit: ANI

American rapper Offset of Atlanta rap group Migos did his part to make the voting process a bit easier in his hometown by providing food for voters waiting in line at three different polling sites. According to Page Six, TMZ reported that the 28-year-old 'Stir Fry' artist provided meals for hungry voters from food trucks that are known for great cheesesteaks throughout the city.

The '100 racks' rapper also shared his excitement over casting his own ballot for the first time. "This is a quick little pop-up, and it's all about voting. I voted for the first time today," he said.

As reported by Page Six, Offset's wife, Cardi B, may have sparked Offset's interest in politics, as she's been very vocal in her opinions of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden, sitting down with the latter for Elle this August. (ANI)

