Karva Chauth: Kajol shares stunning pictures in red saree, channels different moods

Rocking a sheer red saree on Karva Chauth, actor Kajol on Wednesday treated fans to a stunning boomerang, and shared her different moods during the fast.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-11-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 20:23 IST
Karva Chauth: Kajol shares stunning pictures in red saree, channels different moods
Kajol (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Rocking a sheer red saree on Karva Chauth, actor Kajol on Wednesday treated fans to a stunning boomerang, and shared her different moods during the fast. The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' star posted an adorable boomerang on Instagram in which the actor looked drop-dead gorgeous.

In the boomerang, the 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' star looks beautiful as she sports a red saree, and matching bangles with jewellery. In a light make-up look Kajol smilingly posed while sitting on the stairs. She captioned the boomerang as, " (a moon emoji), ... the hunger games begin..# red alert #husbands beware."

The 'My Name Is Khan' star went on to post adorable pics in her 'Hunger Games' series in another post. Kajol shared a couple of pictures and channelled her different moods on the special day. She noted, "Hunger games series. Swipe for the fun:- ( pls read appropriate captions given below)1. Waiting for the moon with in patience, Slowly losing it, Serial killer is happening, Agar khaana nahi mila toh...,Hey bhagvan aasman me nahi to phone pe to chand dikhade!!!"

Karva Chauth is a special occasion dedicated to married women. It is considered to be one of the most sacred traditions for married Hindu women, who observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise for the long life, prosperity and well-being of their spouse. (ANI)

