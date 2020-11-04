Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rapper DaBaby's brother dead at 34

American rapper DaBaby is mourning the loss of his brother Glenn Johnson. He was 34.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 21:52 IST
Rapper DaBaby's brother dead at 34
Rapper DaBaby (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American rapper DaBaby is mourning the loss of his brother Glenn Johnson. He was 34. According to Fox News, DaBaby -- born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk -- took to social media to pay tribute to Johnson.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department told Fox News that they responded to a call on Tuesday to find Glenn Johnson "who had sustained a gunshot wound." He was later pronounced dead at a North Carolina hospital. The 28-year-old musician seemingly reacted to death when he posted a short message on Twitter.

"Damn bruh," he wrote Wednesday (local time), adding a broken heart emoji. Additionally, the rapper took to Instagram to share lyrics from the intro track on his album "KIRK," which makes mention of a brother.

He also wrote another comment, along with a black heart emoji. And in his Instagram profile, DaBaby wrote in his bio: "LONG LIVE MY BROTHER."

Reps for DaBaby did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 patient gives birth to triplets in Telangana

A COVID-19 patient gave birth to triplets, two boys and one girl, in Nizamabad in Telangana and they were discharged on Wednesday after successful treatment for 12 days. The woman conceived four years after marriage following medical treatm...

Soumitra Chatterjee critical but stable

The condition of iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained critical but stable on Wednesday as he continued to be on ventilator support and his haemoglobin and platelet counts remained on the lower side. Chattrejees neurological condition a...

Vienna gunman rampaged alone, intelligence was fumbled - Austrian minister

Large quantities of mobile phone footage have confirmed that the jihadist who killed four people in a rampage in Vienna on Monday was the only gunman, but Austria fumbled intelligence on him, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Wednesda...

Velocity beat Supernovas by five wickets in opening match of Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah.

Velocity beat Supernovas by five wickets in opening match of Womens T20 Challenge in Sharjah....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020