Priyanka Chopra celebrates Karwa Chauth with husband Nick Jonas in California
'Desi Girl,' Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Wednesday (local time) celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth with her singer husband Nick Jonas in California.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 13:22 IST
'Desi Girl,' Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Wednesday (local time) celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth with her singer husband Nick Jonas in California. The 'Baywatch,' actor took to Instagram to share two pictures from her Karwa Chauth celebrations from her US home with the 'Sucker,' singer.
In the photos, Priyanka was looking stunning in a simple red sari paired with a golden blouse. The former Miss World finished off her look with drop earrings, sindoor and a tiny bindi. In another picture, she can be seen curled up in her husband' arms.
"Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating. I love you Nick Jonas," she captioned the post. Nick also shared a post on his Instagram profile and wrote: "Happy Karwa Chauth everyone. Blessed to have my beautiful wife home."
Priyanka married Nick in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. (ANI)
