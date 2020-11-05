Left Menu
We are talking about it: Vince Vaughn on 'Wedding Crashers' sequel

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Vaughan said there is an "idea" for the sequel but it is in "early stages". "Owen and I and the director of 'Crashers' have been talking for the first time seriously (about) a sequel to that movie. We just had a lot of fun kind of playing make-believe together," Vaughan said.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-11-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 14:17 IST
Hollywood star Vince Vaughan says that he is actively discussing a sequel to his classic romantic comedy "Wedding Crashers" with his co-star Owen Wilson. Vaughan and Wilson had starred in the 2005 film as two divorce mediators who crash weddings in an attempt to meet and seduce women.

The film, directed by David Dobkin, also featured Christopher Walken, Rachel McAdams, Isla Fisher and Bradley Cooper. Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Vaughan said there is an "idea" for the sequel but it is in "early stages".

"Owen and I and the director of 'Crashers' have been talking for the first time seriously (about) a sequel to that movie. So there has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages," the 50-year-old actor said. Reminiscing about "Wedding Crashers" as well as "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" and "Zoolander", Vaughan added, "They were fun movies to make. It's always fun to make people laugh and go to work with people that are funny." The actor currently stars in supernatural thriller "Freaky" , opposite Kathryn Newton. The movie is about a high school student who unintentionally switches bodies with a serial killer.

"The fun of this was having Kathryn to kind of build each character out with. She came with such good ideas, we had a rehearsal period where we were kind of finding the physicality of each character so there'd be cohesiveness. We just had a lot of fun kind of playing make-believe together," Vaughan said. "There's a lot of physical stuff and fighting, but it was also so ridiculous. Like, we would be very committed in a scene and then sometimes we would start to improvise and play around with thought, so it was a roller coaster," he added.

"Freaky" will release in the US theatres on November 13..

