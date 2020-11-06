Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Since Sherlock Season 4 dropped its finale on January 15, 2017, fans are passionately looking forward to the renewal and airing of Season 5. Although it (the fifth season) is taking extra time (than previously expected) for renewal, fans are still hopeful as they know that Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman starring series can't go for a permanent halt without clearing the previous cliffhangers.

Many may not know what Benedict Cumberbatch said when he was once questioned by Associated Press on the development of Sherlock Season 5. He clearly stated that he and his team would surely work on the fifth season. The series enthusiasts had got several indications from time to time to ensure that their favorite series had not been axed.

In another occasion, Benedict Cumberbatch refuted the Sherlock Season 5's cancellation rumor saying "Nobody has ever closed the door on Sherlock." The real reason for Sherlock Season 5's delay is maximum involvement of the cast and crew in their respective projects

Sherlock's co-creator, Steven Moffat shared his thoughts over Facebook in 2018 how he saw the series. "Dr Watson is now Doyle's brave widower and Sherlock Holmes has become the wise and humane version of the main run of the stories," he gave a hint on the first four series as Chapter One.

In a conversation with Radio Times, Louise Brealey gave a hint of her returning to Sherlock Season 5. "I know originally there was a hope that we would do a special down the line. I haven't heard that that's on or off. To utilise two clichés, I think it's on the very back burner and not necessarily on the cards," she said. Although the making of a special episode has created a rumour, Brealey said that she didn't hear about it. The 41-year old actress is best known for playing Molly Hooper in Sherlock.

Louise Brealey also revealed that Una Stubbs was also keen to get back in Sherlock Season 5. The 83-year old actress played the role of Mrs Hudson, Sherlock Homes and Doctor John Watson's landlady. "Una and I are always like, 'Wouldn't it be lovely to do another one?" she explained. "But unfortunately we're not in charge of the decision making in the room," she added.

Sherlock Season 5 is likely to be out in 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

