Why Peaky Blinders Season 6 can have time jump, Gaite Jansen’s returning, possibility of Season 7

Peaky Blinders Season 6 may not have any official release but that can't restrict fans from speculating what they can see next. The upcoming season will obviously see the returning of Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby aka Tommy. The series is subjected to be delayed as the world is badly combating against the deadly coronavirus.

According to series' creator-cum-writer, Steven Knight, Peaky Blinders Season 6 will be better than before despite the fact that the prevailing coronavirus pandemic has necessitated changes and badly affected the production in the last couple of months.

Before getting into details of Peaky Blinders Season 6, let us notify you what Steven Knight earlier told. He had a plan to produce two more seasons. Does it mean we will also amuse with Peaky Blinders Season 7?

In an interview for the official Peaky Blinders website, Steven Knight revealed that "he'll be tapping into the 'supernatural element' throughout the new episodes." The appearance of ghosts won't be a shock for many fans as we've seen Tommy Shelby's visions of his late wife Grace (Annabelle Wallis) on countless occasions since her untimely death in series three, Express noted.

According to some sources, Peaky Blinders Season 6 will have a time jump from the previous season. "In series six, we'll be looking at 1934 and things are worse. The drum beat is getting louder, tensions are worse and Tommy is right in the middle of all that. Again, it will be an exploration of what was going on in the '30s and how certain things transpired," Steven Knight said.

On the other hand, the imminent Season 6 of Peaky Blinders will take us to the backstory of Tommy. If it is to be believed, the viewers will see that the gang's leader had a traumatic backstory based on his experiences of operating as a tunneller in World War One.

The viewers may be astonished seeing a familiar face returning in Peaky Blinders Season 6. The director Anthony Bryne is willing to bring back Princess Tatiana Petrovna (played by Gaite Jansen) from the third season. She was first seen on-screen after being brought to the Shelby's by Sergeant Moss of the Birmingham Police.

The Princess Tatiana Tommy Shelby warned about his wife Grace's impending death. She told Tommy that the sapphire necklace his wife was wearing was 'cursed by a gypsy', Express reminded.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

