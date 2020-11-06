Left Menu
After being the first studio tentpole to venture back into theatres amid the continued pandemic shutdown, Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' is heading to home entertainment.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 18:40 IST
'Tenet' sets December home entertainment release
A still from 'Tenet' featuring John David Washington (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After being the first studio tentpole to venture back into theatres amid the continued pandemic shutdown, Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' is heading to home entertainment. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the feature will be available on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and digital on December 15. The 4K Combo Pack will be available for USD 44.95, Blu-ray for USD 35.99 and DVD for USD 28.98, with pre-orders starting on November 10.

The 4K combo pack and Blu-ray will contain the special feature "Looking at the World in a New Way: The Making of 'Tenet'," an hour-long exploration of the development and production of the film that includes interviews with the cast and crew. As quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, 'Tenet,' which is still playing in theatres has grossed USD 347.1 million at the global box office -- USD 53.8 million domestically -- as of November 1.

Written and directed by Nolan, 'Tenet' stars John David Washington as a spy that is tasked with a mission to prevent a global war that sees him learn to manipulate the flow of time. (ANI)

