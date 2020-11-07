One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 995 is likely to see many more deaths. However, the manga enthusiasts are disappointed after learning that the imminent chapter has gone for one-week hiatus. Read further to know what you can see in Chapter 995 of One Piece.

One Piece continues getting intense and Chapter 995 will see many fiery battles. The spoilers and leaks for this chapter will be coming within a few days.

One Piece breaks have become quite frequent in the wake of prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled and shattered the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects in Japan and other parts of the world were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

One Piece creator, Eiichiro Oda recently admitted that he isn't pleased with the current situation, but he vowed to release new chapter alongside maintaining Japanese government's norms and caring his own health. Albeit we are several days behind the release of One Piece Chapter 995, still fans can restrict themselves from predicting what they can see next.

One Piece Chapter 995 is likely to see multiple deaths and fans are excited about it. Apart from Kaido, his daughter, Yamato, also said it when she swore to protect Oden's heir with her life. Queen the Plague revealed her Oni plague bullets-infected victims would die in just an hour, Micky noted.

International Business Times revealed what we can have in One Piece Chapter 995. Kaido mentioned death being the completion of life and envied Whitebeard and Roger for dying in a glorious way. On the Skull Dome roof, Kin'emon said that there would be no honor dying in the battle against the Beasts Pirates' captain, which could be a major death flag. While it is unclear if this is a death flag, Kaido's daughter did mention death, IBT clarified on One Piece Chapter 995.

We need to wait further for the spoilers and raw scans. One Piece Chapter 995 will be officially out on November 15, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

