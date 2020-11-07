Left Menu
Development News Edition

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 07-11-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 16:42 IST
Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec
Attack on Titan Chapter 134 will also focus on Falco and Annie, the two confirmed Titans who can fly. Image Credit: Facebook / Attack on Titan Manga Reader

The manga enthusiasts are ardently looking forward to Attack on Titan Chapter 135, which is expected to be out next month. Fans are excited due to the release of chapter 134 and many are waiting for the English translations.

In the imminent Attack on Titan Chapter 135, Eren and Levi will be seen having a final showdown. Zeke is also expected to make an appearance in Chapter 135. However, this is quite early for the manga aficionados to expect the spoilers because now this is the time for Chapter 134.

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 has reportedly got the title 'The Depths of Despair'. The manga lovers believe that it has lots of things to reveal about Chapter 135. Eren is likely to cause massive destruction that will be the death of too many.

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 will also focus on Falco and Annie, the two confirmed Titans who can fly. Eren can use his powers to make the other Titans fly or fly high in the sky himself to stop the airships.

The imminent chapter can show Eren using the flying Titans to destroy the airships and the battle becomes more dangerous for the allied forces, BlockToro noted. Eren is ready for an all-out war in the imminent chapter as he will not stop his rumbling or pick any other way.

Many fans are wondering how Attack on Titan Chapter 134 will deal with the battle. The airships will commence their attack but the Beast Titan will reportedly find a way to confront them. According to Micky website, the Beast Giant's hand at Eren's back will pick a cannon ball-like object and throw it to the airships' way. It will hit several planes that will eventually crash down.

In Attack on Titan Chapter 134, Karina will regret going to Reiner so they could jump off from the plane and go to Eren. Reiner will then become the armoured Titan, who will fight Zeke, and Pieckwill carry the bombs from the plane.

Attack on Titan Chapter 134's end will show Army asking Eren about freeing him and pulling him out. The story is about to end and Historia will be seen giving birth. This is how the chapter is expected to end.

Continue staying with Devdiscourse to know more on Attack on Titan Chapter 135, its imminent spoilers and raw scans.

Also Read: My Hero Academia Chapter 290 spoilers, title revealed, Pro Heroes vs Leagues of Villains' fight

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia Tour: Expectant father Kohli might miss last two Tests

India skipper Virat Kohli might skip the last two Tests of the highly-anticipated four-match series against Australia as he gears up for the birth of his first child in January which could pave the way for an in-form K L Rahuls entry into t...

Man sets Dalit girl ablaze for rejecting his sexual advances: Police

A 15-year-old Dalit girl was set ablaze in a village here in Ballia district by a youth for rejecting his sexual advances, police said on Saturday. The girl was set on fire by 21-year-old youth Krishna Gupta, a resident of her village on Fr...

Digital advertising firm Affle Q2 PAT jumps 73% to Rs 27 crore

Digital advertising firm Affle on Saturday posted a 73 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 26.97 crore in the second quarter ended September 2020. The company had logged a profit of Rs 15.58 crore in the same period a yea...

French PM vows to fight radical Islam in tribute to attack victims

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Saturday the government would keep fighting relentlessly against radical Islam as he paid tribute to the three victims of a knife attack in the southern city of Nice last month. A Tunisian man shout...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020