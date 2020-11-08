Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Lockdown sends David Guetta back to his teens

For French DJ and record producer David Guetta, lockdown has been a welcome relief from a punishing, if stellar, career and brought back some of the freedom he had in his teens. Speaking to Reuters ahead of his virtual MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA's) performance on Sunday, he said this "moment of confinement" had been positive in many ways although he was very much aware how lucky he was not to have to worry about money. Depp dropped from 'Fantastic Beasts' after losing 'wife beater' case

Johnny Depp on Friday was forced out of the "Fantastic Beasts" movie franchise days after losing a libel case in Britain against a tabloid that branded him a "wife beater." The A-list actor, writing on Instagram, said that AT&T Inc's Warner Bros movie studio had asked him to leave his role as villain Gellert Grindelwald. "I have respected and agreed to that request," he said. Disney pulls 'Death on the Nile' movie off holiday calendar

Adventure movie "Death on the Nile" was taken off the holiday movie calendar on Thursday, further jeopardizing the chances for a revival this year of the industry. Walt Disney Co said the release of the mystery adventure, based on an Agatha Christie novel and with a star cast that includes Gal Gadot and Kenneth Branagh, had been delayed indefinitely.