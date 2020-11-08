'Jurassic World: Dominion' completes production amid COVID-19

Left Menu
It's finally a wrap on the production of "Jurassic World: Dominion", one of the Hollywood films whose shooting schedule was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, director Colin Trevorrow has confirmed.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-11-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 12:11 IST
It's finally a wrap on the production of "Jurassic World: Dominion" , one of the Hollywood films whose shooting schedule was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, director Colin Trevorrow has confirmed. The development came a month after shooting on the film at UK's iconic Pinewood Studios was halted for two weeks after multiple people involved with the production team tested positive for COVID-19.

Trevorrow, who has directed the film from a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael, took to Instagram on Saturday to share the update. "Wrap on 'Jurassic World: Dominion'. Always hard to say goodbye to family," Trevorrow wrote. "Dominion" , starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, resumed production in July with required safety protocols in place after all activities were put on hold in the March.

According to Deadline, more than 40,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted, with 0.25 per cent returning positive: that is around 100 positive results. Some of these were false positives and some were returned prior to employment at Pinewood. The makers -- Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment -- spent somewhere between USD 6-8 mn on protocols alone.

Lead cast Pratt and Dallas Howard are coming back for the third film in the "Jurassic World" series. The film will also feature original stars of 1990's "Jurassic Park" trilogy -- Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill. The cast of "Dominion" includes "Doctor Strange" star BD Wong, Mamoudou Athie, known for TV series "Sorry for Your Loss", and "She's Gotta Have It" actor DeWanda Wise.

The movie picks up after the events of 2018's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom", which culminated with dinosaurs descending on Sin City. Trevorrow has also executive produced the film with Steven Spielberg, the "Jurassic Park" director.

