Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, production continues under guidelines

It has been over a year since TNT renewed Animal Kingdom Season 5. Fans expected its premiere in May this year as the previous seasons (except the first one) were premiered in May since 2017. Only Season 1 was premiered on June 14, 2016.

Many fans are wondering why Animal Kingdom Season 5 was not released in May 2020 despite getting official renewal in July 2019. We earlier informed the series enthusiasts how the production for Season 5 affected in the wake of prevailing Covid-19 pandemic like any other entertainment projects. On March 16, 2020, the production for Season 5 was suspended. Almost all the television and movie projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 can't be expected to be premiered in this year as the world's health condition is still not good. Neither the release date is announced, nor do we have any teaser on the imminent season yet. Fans need to wait for some time to get a big announcement.

The series lovers are happy after learning that Animal Kingdom is back in production for Season 5. The production is said to be going on under the strict guidelines issued by the government. Thus, delay for Season 5's release is inevitable.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 will see many actors, some of them are – Ellen Barkin, Finn Cole, Scott Speedman, Ben Robson, Shawn Hatosy, Jake Weary etc. The imminent season is likely to portray war for power among the gang members. The episodes are likely to feature Cody's losing their lives in a power struggle and maintaining their supremacy.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 is expected to be consisting of 13 episodes like seasons 2, 3 and 4. Returning of Ellen Barkin as Smurf has a bigger possibility, as recently hinted, but her representation will be made through flashbacks or memories as J (played by Finn Cole) shot her dead.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. But its release in 2020 is not possible. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

