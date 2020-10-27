Prison Break Season 6 to be quite different, Sarah Wayne Callies posts pic on Instagram

The release date of Prison Break Season 6 is a big mystery to the series enthusiasts who have been ardently waiting for it since Season 5 dropped its finale on May 30, 2017. The making of sixth season was already confirmed by Michael Thorn (President of Entertainment) of Fox Entertainment.

Fox is currently silent on the release of Prison Break Season 6. It was in the process of making and this was hinted by many including Dominic Purcell on social media. However, its making was badly affected in the wake of prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

Prison Break Season 6's release isn't possible in 2020 as the world is badly combating against the deadly coronavirus. The creators need additional time to work on it by abiding by the new rules issued by the governments.

Many may not know that Sarah Wayne Callies took to social media on May 3 and wished her fans 'Happy Sunday' by uploading a beautiful photograph of her character Sara, Michael Scofield (played by Wentworth Miller) and their newborn. The snap shows the couple holding their baby.

Prison Break enthusiasts instantly started flooding Sarah Wayne Callies' account with comments. Many started wondering if she was having information related to Prison Break Season 6.

Many reports claim that Prison Break Season 6 will be quite different from its previous seasons. Several series lovers believe that it will pave a new way for the series to continue for long. There is no doubt that the main actors like Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell will return for another set of adventures in the respective roles of Michael Scofield and Lincoln Burrows respectively.

As far as the cast and crew are concerned, Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller will play the protagonists' roles of Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield respectively. Even Sara Tancredi will be returning in Season 6 to play the role of Sarah Wayne. Other actors like Rockmond Dunbar, Amaury Nolasco, Inbar Lavi and Robert Knepper will play the roles of C-Note, Sugar, Sheba and T-Bag respectively.

Prison Break Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

View this post on Instagram happy sunday ☀️ A post shared by Sarah Wayne Callies (@sarahwaynecallies) on May 3, 2020 at 10:56am PDT

