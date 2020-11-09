Left Menu
YRF gives its library to theatres this Diwali to help bring back audiences in cinemas

Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas, said the move will give many cinema lovers a chance to relive their memories of watching their favourite movies. "It is a privilege to host their most iconic movies, from classics that transcend time such as 'Kabhie Kabhie' and 'Silsila', to the most recent favourites like 'War' and 'Sultan'.

09-11-2020
Production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) has joined hands with multiplex chains PVR Cinemas, INOX and Cinepolis to release iconic blockbusters from its library on the big screen this Diwali in a bid to pull people to cinema halls during the festive season. Theatres opened in many parts of the country in October after being shut for more than six months due to the coronavirus pandemic. In Mumbai, cinema halls became operational from November 5.

Hindi cinema lovers have a chance to watch old and recent hits such as "Kabhie Kabhie", "Silsila", "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" , "Dil To Pagal Hai" , "Veer-Zaara", "Bunty Aur Babli" , "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi" , "Ek Tha Tiger" , "Jab Tak Hai Jaan", "Band Baaja Baarat" , "Sultan" , "Mardaani" and many more in theatres as part of YRF Big Screen Celebration initiative across the country. The production banner, which completed 50 years recently, hopes to support the exhibition circuit through this move without charging any fee, a release from YRF said.

The ticket prices have been capped at Rs 50 for all films because YRF and the exhibitors want people to come back to the theatres. "At YRF, audience delight sits at the centre of our universe and at the onset of our 50th year, we are stoked to begin the Big Screen Celebration initiative. Now audience can enjoy many of our classics and iconic movies on the big cinema screen and relive the experience of watching movies in the theatres,” Manan Mehta, Senior VP Marketing and Merchandising, YRF, said in a statement. Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas, said the move will give many cinema lovers a chance to relive their memories of watching their favourite movies.

"It is a privilege to host their most iconic movies, from classics that transcend time such as 'Kabhie Kabhie' and 'Silsila', to the most recent favourites like 'War' and 'Sultan'. We invite our patrons to come and enjoy YRF’s Big Screen Celebration initiative and relive their most memorable cinema moments in our safe and hygienic cinemas," Dutta added. Saurabh Varma, Chief Marketing Officer – INOX Leisure Ltd said, “It will be a privilege for all of us at INOX to celebrate YRF’s most iconic films on the big screen again... We invite INOX patrons across the country to come and enjoy these iconic releases and relive their most memorable cinema moments in our safe and hygienic INOX’s. We also take this opportunity to congratulate YRF for entering their 50th year.” Devang Sampat, CEO, Cinepolis India said it was commendable on the studio's part to support "cinemas in such difficult times". "Diwali has always been a blockbuster week at the cinemas, with the YRF Big Screen Celebration, we at Cinepolis are looking forward to welcome our patrons back to the cinemas to relive their favourite cult classics on the big screen," he added.

