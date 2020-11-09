Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha Governor releases former minister Rajendra Darda's book

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday released the book 'Majhi Bhint' (My Wall) authored by former Maharashtra minister of education Rajendra Darda at Raj Bhavan here. He remarked that Majhi Bhint by Rajendra Darda attempts to break down the invisible wall and connect the readers. Patil complimented Rajendra Darda as a well-travelled and well-read person.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-11-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 21:31 IST
Maha Governor releases former minister Rajendra Darda's book
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@BSKoshyari)

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday released the book 'Majhi Bhint' (My Wall) authored by former Maharashtra minister of education Rajendra Darda at Raj Bhavan here. The book is a compilation of Darda's selected Facebook posts pertaining to a range of issues written over the last four years.

Complimenting Darda, Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Media, for "writing a book in beautiful Marathi language", Koshyari said, the interspersing of the Marathi write-ups with Hindi couplets by Darda has further enriched the book. The governor said that eight centuries ago, great Sant Dnyaneshwar 'moved' a wall on the strength of his yogic powers.

He said in todays age of social media, Darda should continue to run his virtual wall on social media by writing and sharing more such interesting posts. Maharashtras Minister for Revenue Balasaheb Thorat, Minister for Public Works Ashok Chavan, Minister for Water Resources Jayant Patil, Chairman of Lokmat Media Vijay Darda, and Rajendra Darda were among those present on the occasion.

Observing that social media is a double edged weapon, Thorat said Rajendra Darda has shown how social media can be used to spread goodness and positivity. Chavan noted that an invisible wall has been created among the people because of the coronavirus pandemic. He remarked that Majhi Bhint by Rajendra Darda attempts to break down the invisible wall and connect the readers.

Patil complimented Rajendra Darda as a well-travelled and well-read person. He said Dardas book containing the experiences of his world travel will give the same joy of world travel to readers without their actually having to tour the world. The governor also released the Diwali issues of Lokmat Deepotsav and Deep Bhava on the occasion. Vijay Darda delivered the opening remarks while Rajendra Darda elaborated on the contents of the book.

Vijay Darda said, "I am so happy that my brother has taken a step to show how social media can be used positively."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

India, Maldives sign 4 MoUs including on GMCP, cooperation in sports

India and Maldives on Monday signed four Memoranda of Understanding MoUs including on the Greater Male Connectivity Project GMCP with the Maldives foreign Affairs Minister Abdulla Shahid stating that India is undisputed first responder, the...

1 student killed, 8 injured in Afghanistan's Maidan Wardak blast

Kabul Afghanistan, November 09 ANISputnik A bomb exploded in Afghanistans central province of Maidan Wardak, injuring eight students and causing one death, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.The blast occurred at the entrance gate o...

Truck carrying paddy husk catches fire in Gondia, no injuries

A truck laden with paddy huskcaught fire on Monday afternoon on Gondia-Tirora Road nearBhagwattola village, police said, adding that the driver andhelper managed to jump to safetyIt was doused 30 minutes later, during which timetraffic was ...

DDC election: Candidates of PAGD members to fight poll on party symbols, says Farooq Abdullah

Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD chairperson Farooq Abdullah on Monday said candidates of the amalgams constituents will fight the District Development Council DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir on their own party symbols. Seven mai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020