Maha Governor releases former minister Rajendra Darda's book

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday released the book 'Majhi Bhint' (My Wall) authored by former Maharashtra minister of education Rajendra Darda at Raj Bhavan here. The book is a compilation of Darda's selected Facebook posts pertaining to a range of issues written over the last four years.

Complimenting Darda, Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Media, for "writing a book in beautiful Marathi language", Koshyari said, the interspersing of the Marathi write-ups with Hindi couplets by Darda has further enriched the book. The governor said that eight centuries ago, great Sant Dnyaneshwar 'moved' a wall on the strength of his yogic powers.

He said in todays age of social media, Darda should continue to run his virtual wall on social media by writing and sharing more such interesting posts. Maharashtras Minister for Revenue Balasaheb Thorat, Minister for Public Works Ashok Chavan, Minister for Water Resources Jayant Patil, Chairman of Lokmat Media Vijay Darda, and Rajendra Darda were among those present on the occasion.

Observing that social media is a double edged weapon, Thorat said Rajendra Darda has shown how social media can be used to spread goodness and positivity. Chavan noted that an invisible wall has been created among the people because of the coronavirus pandemic. He remarked that Majhi Bhint by Rajendra Darda attempts to break down the invisible wall and connect the readers.

Patil complimented Rajendra Darda as a well-travelled and well-read person. He said Dardas book containing the experiences of his world travel will give the same joy of world travel to readers without their actually having to tour the world. The governor also released the Diwali issues of Lokmat Deepotsav and Deep Bhava on the occasion. Vijay Darda delivered the opening remarks while Rajendra Darda elaborated on the contents of the book.

Vijay Darda said, "I am so happy that my brother has taken a step to show how social media can be used positively."