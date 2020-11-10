Chris Pratt, Wu Jing to topline American remake of 'Saigon Bodyguards'

"Guardians of the Galaxy" star Chris Pratt is joining forces with Chinese martial artist-actor Wu Jing, known for blockbuster franchise Wolf Warrior, for the Hollywood remake of the Vietnamese action comedy "Saigon Bodyguards" . Universal Pictures is developing the new take on the film, which will be produced by the Russo Brothers, reported Deadline.

The film re-teams the Russos both with Pratt, who directed the actor in their "Avengers" films, and with Jing on whose "Wolf Warriors 2" the duo served as consultants. "Saigon Bodyguards" follows two friends, one a straight arrow and the other a simpleton, who try to find a corporate heir who got kidnapped right under their noses. Alex Gregory, known for his work on "Frasier" , and Peter Huyck, whose credits includes "Veep" , are working on the script. Pratt will also produce through his Indivisible Productions alongside Mike Larocca who will produce with the Russos via their AGBO production banner.

The 2016 original was directed by Ken Ochiai of "Ninja the Monster" fame and starred Kim Ly and Thai Hoa in the lead. It was produced by Rhombus Media and TNA Entertainments; presented by CJ Entertainment; with the participation of Galaxy Media, PS Vietnam, Yeah 1 CMG and Media Village..