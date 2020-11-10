Left Menu
Pre-wedding photoshoot goes awry as couple meets watery grave in Karnataka

The mishap occurred as the 20-year old woman lost balance and fell into the river while posing for a photo on a coracle and the man attempted to rescue her on Monday. According to police, civil contractor Chandru and Shashikala, whose wedding was fixed for this month end, went to Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Mudukuthore for a pre-wedding photoshoot with their relatives and photographers.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-11-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 14:51 IST
Tragedy struck a 28-year old man and his fiancee when they drowned in Cauvery river following a mishap during a pre-wedding photoshoot in Talakad in Mysuru district in Karnataka, police said. The mishap occurred as the 20-year old woman lost balance and fell into the river while posing for a photo on a coracle and the man attempted to rescue her on Monday.

According to police, civil contractor Chandru and Shashikala, whose wedding was fixed for this month end, went to Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Mudukuthore for a pre-wedding photoshoot with their relatives and photographers. On their way back, they decided to take some photos in Cauvery river at Talakadu on a boat.

Since the boat was not there, they opted for a coracle ride, accompanied by Chandru's friend. In the middle of the river, Shashikala reportedly stood up on the coracle. As she lost balance and fell into the river, Chandru jumped in to save her.

Both did not know swimming and drowned even as the coracle capsized in the melee, police said. The coracle driver swam to safety while some onlookers managed to save Chandru's friend.

