Left Menu
Development News Edition

Was unsure, thought Anurag Basu would replace me: Pearle Maaney on 'Ludo'

Even during the first schedule, I thought if he's not happy with my performance he might change me because I never had an audition with him." Maaney said she often wondered what convinced Basu that she could pull off her role, which barely has any dialogues, as the director perhaps hadn't even seen her South films.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 16:22 IST
Was unsure, thought Anurag Basu would replace me: Pearle Maaney on 'Ludo'

Malayalam actor Pearle Maaney says she wasn't sure whether director Anurag Basu was happy with her performance throughout the first schedule of her maiden Hindi film, "Ludo" . Maaney, popular for hosting TV shows and featuring in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies, said she was surprised when Basu approached her for the dark crime comedy.

The actor is best known for 2015 Malayalam short "Punchirikku Parasparam" , 2016 Telugu romantic-comedy "Kalyana Vaibhogame" , Malayalam horror comedy "Pretham" and 2018 Malayalam sci-fi film "Who". "Ludo" follows four different stories and also features Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Inayat Verma, Asha Negi and Shalini Vats.

In an interview with PTI over Zoom call, Maaney said the fact that she was chosen for the project without any audition made her doubtful about the "Barfi" director being aware about her work. "I was unsure if this was really happening till the first schedule was over. Even during the first schedule, I thought if he's not happy with my performance he might change me because I never had an audition with him." Maaney said she often wondered what convinced Basu that she could pull off her role, which barely has any dialogues, as the director perhaps hadn't even seen her South films. "I had this question constantly, because I hadn't performed before, had no background in Bollywood. I couldn't understand why would he cast me among all the big actors. But he had this strong conviction," the actor added. In the film, Maaney plays a Malayali nurse whose fortune changes overnight after a chance encounter.

Maaney said she realised later that she was cast to reflect authenticity on-screen and is glad that a Hindi-speaking actor was not made to play a South Indian. In the film, Maaney's track, co-starring Saraf, runs parallel to the other three stories and builds up to the inevitable face-off when all the four worlds collide with each other.

She said she marvelled the way Basu helmed the film. With bare minimum story brief, Maaney said she saw the director build the entire "Ludo" world like magic. "Once I saw how he was working with everyone, that he likes to experiment on set, I realised he had a lot going on in his head. To bring together four different stories is not easy. It's his bravery to think of a story like 'Ludo' and take up this incredible challenge. "It's not even a movie where one can delegate work to assistant directors. There were times when even the ADs (assistant directors) were clueless. It was all in his head and it was wonderful how he pulled it off." Much like the rest of the cast, Maaney said she knew nothing about the film when she came on board. The actor said Basu's secrecy sometimes extended even till the time an actor was about to give his or her shot. "When the shot would get ready and we'd ask him what to do, even then he'd say 'go in front of the camera, I'll tell you.' That's how we worked. He wouldn't give us a tough scene without briefing us but if it was a light scene or wanted some subtle expression, he wouldn't give to many details." She said the director was so precise in what he wanted that he would even show the actors the exact expression he needed and the cast would "have to mirror him sometimes.

"That's how beautifully he knew his characters. All the colours were within him. He was rolling the dice, we were just the players being guided by him," she added. "Ludo" is scheduled to be released on Netflix on November 12.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Apple to unveil Macs with their own processors, widening its app ecosystem

Apple Inc on Tuesday is expected to introduce Mac computers with its own processor chips, marking the start of its move away from Intel Corps chips.Apple said in June that it would begin outfitting Macs with its own chips, which will build ...

Turkey says it expects issues poisoning ties with U.S. to be addressed

Turkey expects issues poisoning ties with the United States to be addressed, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, adding the search for solutions to conflicts in Syria and Libya were presenting new opportunities to improve tie...

Tielemans delighted with Leicester City's 'perfect' show against Wolves

Reflecting on the victory against Wolves, Leicester Citys Youri Tielemans said he is delighted with the teams perfect show during the really tight game. Leicester City defeated Wolves 1-0 in the Premier League here on Sunday. This was Leice...

Delhi HC issues summons to Amazon on Future Retail's suit to restrain it from interfering in deal with Reliance Retail.

Delhi HC issues summons to Amazon on Future Retails suit to restrain it from interfering in deal with Reliance Retail....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020