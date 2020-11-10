Sean Connery's original James Bond 'Dr No' gun put up for auction
The original gun used by late actor Sean Connery in the first-ever James Bond film 'Dr No,' has been put up for auction.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 16:43 IST
The original gun used by late actor Sean Connery in the first-ever James Bond film 'Dr No,' has been put up for auction. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the prop gun will be one of the several items offered in Julien's Auctions upcoming 'Icons & Idols Trilogy: Hollywood' event which is scheduled to be held on December 3.
As per the auction house, the classic gun has been estimated to grab somewhere between USD 150,000 to USD 200,000. In 'Dr No', Bond was made to switch over to the Walther PP because there was worry from MI6 brass his beloved Beretta would jam again, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
Following this, Walther series of guns became the iconic Bond sidearm. 'Dr No' was Connery's first appearance as the much-loved spy James Bond.
This comes almost a month after the Oscar-winning actor passes away at the age of 90 on October 31. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Oscar
- Beretta
- James Bond
- Julien
- Sean Connery
ALSO READ
Jennifer Lawrence says she confronted Anderson Cooper over Oscars fall accusation
Disney Plus in talks with Oscar Isaac for 'Moon Knight' series
Oscar Isaac in talks to star in Disney Plus series 'Moon Knight'
Deepa Mehta's 'Funny Boy' chosen as Canada's submission for international film Oscar
Oscar 2021: 'Funny Boy' to race for International Feature Film as Canadian entry