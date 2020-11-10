Left Menu
Sean Connery's original James Bond 'Dr No' gun put up for auction

The original gun used by late actor Sean Connery in the first-ever James Bond film 'Dr No,' has been put up for auction.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 16:43 IST
Sean Connery's original James Bond 'Dr No' gun put up for auction
Late Sean Connery in and as James Bond (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The original gun used by late actor Sean Connery in the first-ever James Bond film 'Dr No,' has been put up for auction. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the prop gun will be one of the several items offered in Julien's Auctions upcoming 'Icons & Idols Trilogy: Hollywood' event which is scheduled to be held on December 3.

As per the auction house, the classic gun has been estimated to grab somewhere between USD 150,000 to USD 200,000. In 'Dr No', Bond was made to switch over to the Walther PP because there was worry from MI6 brass his beloved Beretta would jam again, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Following this, Walther series of guns became the iconic Bond sidearm. 'Dr No' was Connery's first appearance as the much-loved spy James Bond.

This comes almost a month after the Oscar-winning actor passes away at the age of 90 on October 31. (ANI)

