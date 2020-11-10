Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: BMC mulls theatre tax hike of several hundred per cent

The proposal is to increase it to Rs 1000 per show from existing Rs 66 for super deluxe multiplexes, while the tax for indoor and outdoor, national and international music shows and other entertainment programmes has been pegged at Rs 10,000 per show or per day from the current Rs 33. The tax hike proposal is awaiting the approval of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Standing Committee.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 23:04 IST
Mumbai: BMC mulls theatre tax hike of several hundred per cent

Mumbai's civic body has proposed a hike in theatre tax for multiplexes, cinema halls, theatres as well as music shows and entertainment programmes. The proposal is to increase it to Rs 1000 per show from existing Rs 66 for super deluxe multiplexes, while the tax for indoor and outdoor, national and international music shows and other entertainment programmes has been pegged at Rs 10,000 per show or per day from the current Rs 33.

The tax hike proposal is awaiting the approval of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Standing Committee. As per the proposal, a copy of which is with the PTI, the BMC plans to increase theatre tax of AC cinema halls to 200 per show from Rs 66, for non-AC cinema halls to Rs 150 per show from Rs 50, for plays and 'tamasha' (folk form of Marathi theatre) to Rs 100 per show from Rs 28, and for circuses and fairs to Rs 100 per day from Rs 55.

It said new multiplexes, with two to eight screens, had come up in the city, several of them having a seating capacity between 50 to 250 with ticket rates in the Rs 200 to Rs 1,550 range. However, the theatre tax continued to be Rs 66 per screen per show.

The BMC said the existing tax was fixed in 2010 and it was revised in 2015, but the state government was yet to notify the revised rates. "Hence, it was proposed to revise theatre tax creating a separate category of multiplexes. The municipal commissioner had already approved this in 2019," said officials.

As per the civic procedure, the tax hike proposal will be sent to the state government once it gets the nod of the Standing Committee..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Certificate of export worthiness must for shipment of milk, milk products

Exporters of milk and milk products would have to obtain a certificate of export worthiness from a government agency for the shipments, according to an order of the commerce ministry. It has also notified that milk and milk products shall b...

Defending champions Mumbai Indians lift their fifth IPL title, beating Delhi Capitals by five wickets in summit clash at Dubai.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians lift their fifth IPL title, beating Delhi Capitals by five wickets in summit clash at Dubai....

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict worsens, refugees flee to Sudan

Refugees fled to Sudan on Tuesday and the African Union appealed for a ceasefire in a north Ethiopian region where Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is waging a military offensive against local leaders defiant of his authority.About 2,500 Ethiopian...

BJP becomes largest party in Karnataka Legislative Council

The ruling BJP in Karnataka has won three legislative council seats for which results were declared on Tuesday, thereby increasing its strength in the upper house to 30. The results for one- Karnataka South East Graduates constituency is st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020