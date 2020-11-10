Mumbai: BMC mulls theatre tax hike of several hundred per cent

Mumbai's civic body has proposed a hike in theatre tax for multiplexes, cinema halls, theatres as well as music shows and entertainment programmes. The proposal is to increase it to Rs 1000 per show from existing Rs 66 for super deluxe multiplexes, while the tax for indoor and outdoor, national and international music shows and other entertainment programmes has been pegged at Rs 10,000 per show or per day from the current Rs 33.

The tax hike proposal is awaiting the approval of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Standing Committee. As per the proposal, a copy of which is with the PTI, the BMC plans to increase theatre tax of AC cinema halls to 200 per show from Rs 66, for non-AC cinema halls to Rs 150 per show from Rs 50, for plays and 'tamasha' (folk form of Marathi theatre) to Rs 100 per show from Rs 28, and for circuses and fairs to Rs 100 per day from Rs 55.

It said new multiplexes, with two to eight screens, had come up in the city, several of them having a seating capacity between 50 to 250 with ticket rates in the Rs 200 to Rs 1,550 range. However, the theatre tax continued to be Rs 66 per screen per show.

The BMC said the existing tax was fixed in 2010 and it was revised in 2015, but the state government was yet to notify the revised rates. "Hence, it was proposed to revise theatre tax creating a separate category of multiplexes. The municipal commissioner had already approved this in 2019," said officials.

As per the civic procedure, the tax hike proposal will be sent to the state government once it gets the nod of the Standing Committee..