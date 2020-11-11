Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sculpture celebrating Mary Wollstonecraft draws criticism

Artist Maggi Hambling said the sculpture in London “celebrates the spirit of Mary Wollstonecraft,” the author of the 18th-century treatise “A Vindication of the Rights of Woman.” The artwork, cast in silvered bronze, features a small nude female figure emerging from a large abstract mass of female forms. The sculpture was unveiled Tuesday after a decade of campaigning and fundraising, but many critics took to Twitter to question why it had to feature a naked female figure.

PTI | London | Updated: 11-11-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 15:12 IST
Sculpture celebrating Mary Wollstonecraft draws criticism
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

A sculpture celebrating Mary Wollstonecraft as the mother of feminism has attracted criticism even before it was unveiled. Artist Maggi Hambling said the sculpture in London "celebrates the spirit of Mary Wollstonecraft," the author of the 18th-century treatise "A Vindication of the Rights of Woman." The artwork, cast in silvered bronze, features a small nude female figure emerging from a large abstract mass of female forms.

The sculpture was unveiled Tuesday after a decade of campaigning and fundraising, but many critics took to Twitter to question why it had to feature a naked female figure. Writer Caitlin Moran, among others, asked why male intellectuals and historical figures haven't been celebrated with nude statues. Defending the sculpture, Hambling said that it wasn't meant to be a "historical likeness" and that the figure at the top of the artwork "is open and challenging the world." "Clothes define people … As she's Everywoman, I'm not defining her in any particular clothes," she said. "It's not a conventional heroic or heroinic likeness of Mary Wollstonecraft. It's a sculpture about now, in her spirit." Campaigners have worked for years to celebrate Wollstonecraft in north London, near where she lived and set up a girls' boarding school. The author died aged 38 after the birth of her daughter, the writer Mary Shelley.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Diageo recalls new non-alcoholic Guinness in Britain due to contamination

Diageo recalled its non-alcoholic beer Guinness 0.0 in Britain on Wednesday due to microbiological contamination, just over two weeks after launching the product into the competitive and growing market for non-alcoholic beer.Guinness, the b...

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for USD 45 mn

Indias flagship overseas firm ONGC Videsh Ltd on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Australian firm FAR Ltds stake in the USD 4.2-billion Sangomar oil project off Senegals shore for USD 45 million. This is the first acquisition by OVL, ...

Slice raises Rs 39 cr in debt funding

Fintech platform Slice on Wednesday said it has received Rs 39 crore in debt funding from multiple financial institutions including Vivriti Capital, Northern Arc Capital and InCred Financial Services. Growth Source Financial Technologies, A...

Defense begins questioning in Japan trial over Ghosn's pay

The defense team for former Nissan executive Greg Kelly began questioning a key prosecution witness in a Tokyo court this week, seeking to show the alleged underreporting of income of his boss Carlos Ghosn was devised by others at the autom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020