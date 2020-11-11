Left Menu
Shilpa Shetty shares throwback picture from Manali trip, featuring 'sabr ke phal'

Reminiscing about her Manali trip, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, on Wednesday, shared a throwback picture featuring the mesmerizing view of the hilly region and a heap of fruits in the backdrop.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 18:07 IST
Shilpa Shetty shares throwback picture from Manali trip, featuring 'sabr ke phal'
Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Reminiscing about her Manali trip, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, on Wednesday, shared a throwback picture featuring the mesmerizing view of the hilly region and a heap of fruits in the backdrop. The 'Baazigar' actor shared the snap on Twitter with a chucklesome caption. "In frame: Main aur mere sabr ke dher saare phal... (In frame: I and my fruits of patience) #WaybackWednesday #ManaliDiaries #throwbackpic #gratitude #blessed", she wrote with laughing out loud emoticons.

In the picture shared on the micro-blogging site, the 'Dhadkan' star strikes a sitting pose, with a lot of fresh apples in the background. The 'Apne' actor looked gorgeous with open hair as she donned a casual grey shrug, with a white scarf. The actor paired her ensemble with a black jegging and teamed it up with casual sports shoes. She accessorized her look with a pair of sunglasses. In the snap, one can see an alluring view of nature's beauty. Of late, Shetty has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos on social media.

Recently, she wrapped up the shooting for her rom-com movie 'Nikamma' directed by Sabbir Khan. Shilpa will also be seen in the sequel of the super hit comedy-drama 'Hungama 2' co-starring Paresh Rawal.

