Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maradona leaves hospital 8 days after brain surgery

Maradona's doctor, Leopoldo Luque, told journalists that he had authorized the release. Maradona's lawyer, Matias Morla, said the 60-year-old Argentine will continue to receive treatment for alcohol dependency.

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 12-11-2020 09:36 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 09:36 IST
Maradona leaves hospital 8 days after brain surgery

Diego Maradona was released from a Buenos Aires hospital, just over a week after undergoing brain surgery, and will continue his recovery in a private home. Footage broadcast by local TV stations showed the former World Cup winner leaving the Olivos clinic in an ambulance. Maradona's doctor, Leopoldo Luque, told journalists that he had authorized the release.

Maradona's lawyer, Matias Morla, said the 60-year-old Argentine will continue to receive treatment for alcohol dependency. He is expected to stay in a house near his older daughters. The 1986 World Cup champion last week had an emergency operation for a subdural hematoma, which us an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain.

Maradona's personal doctor, neurologist Leopoldo Luque, said Tuesday that even small amounts of alcohol consumption could have negative effects in combination with the medication Maradona needs for his recovery. The former Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli star has had addiction problems in the past.

Morla said the surgery may have been Maradona's “toughest moment.” “It could have taken his life,” the lawyer said. “What he misses now is the union of his family, being surrounded by health professionals.” Morla also called on friends and relatives of the former footballer to stop posting negative messages about each other on social media, saying the infighting is affecting the Argentine great. “The situation here is clear: being at peace with the relatives," Morla said. “They have to respect each other, coordinate the visits among themselves because in this case Diego has to recover. ... One has to give him peace and give him unity.” Maradona was initially admitted to another clinic in La Plata with signs of depression, anemia and dehydration, before being moved to Olivos when the subdural hematoma was discovered.

Dr. Luque said an accident likely caused the subdural hematoma but that Maradona did not recall any falls or mishaps. Maradona felt ill Oct. 30 while coaching first-division team Gimnasia y Esgrima. He had left before the end of the first half, raising questions about his health.

TRENDING

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Plasma jets may kill novel coronavirus within seconds: Study

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo Olympics athletes won't have to isolate for 14 days on arrival -organisers

Athletes arriving in Tokyo for next years Olympic Games, postponed from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be exempt from the 14-day isolation period Japan has imposed on anyone arriving from overseas to help stop the virus spre...

NLDS embarks on a much-awaited milestone by extending its reach to Pipavav, bringing 100% coverage of Indian ports

PIPAVAV, India, Nov. 11, 2020 PRNewswire -- NICDC Logistics Data Services NLDS has launched its container tracking services at Pipavav Port, widening its coverage to 17 ports. With this expansion, NLDS will now be covering 100 percent of In...

Australia-China row halts Woodside talks to sell gas project stake to Chinese firms

Woodside Petroleum shelved talks to sell stakes in a gas field and liquefied natural gas LNG project to Chinese companies a few months ago because of a growing diplomatic row between Australia and China, the companys chief said on Thursday....

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Brazils health regulator allows resumption of Chinese vaccine trialBrazils health regulator Anvisa announced on Wednesday the resumption of clinical Phase III trials for Chinas Sinovac C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020