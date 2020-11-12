Left Menu
Development News Edition

Selena Gomez set to play trailblazing mountaineer Silvia Vasquez-Lavado in biopic

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is titled "In the Shadow of the Mountain" and is based on upcoming memoir of the same name by Vasquez-Lavado. Vasquez-Lavado who became the first Peruvian woman to summit Mount Everest and the first openly gay woman to complete the Seven Summits, a challenge to climb the highest mountain on each continent.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-11-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 12:05 IST
Selena Gomez set to play trailblazing mountaineer Silvia Vasquez-Lavado in biopic

Singer-actor Selena Gomez will play Silvia Vasquez-Lavado, the Peruvian mountaineer and social entrepreneur in a biopic to be helmed by "Mayans MC" co-creator Elgin James. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is titled "In the Shadow of the Mountain" and is based on upcoming memoir of the same name by Vasquez-Lavado.

Vasquez-Lavado who became the first Peruvian woman to summit Mount Everest and the first openly gay woman to complete the Seven Summits, a challenge to climb the highest mountain on each continent. Her story has found home in One Community, impact-focused co-finance company which backed Michael B Jordan's legal drama "Mercy", given she is a victim of childhood assault and neglect who found healing and power in mountaineering. Vasquez-Lavado's work in survivor circles has been heralded, particularly her efforts to organize treks to Mt Everest's base camp for other women who have endured abuse.

Gomez will also produce through her July Moon Productions. Vasquez-Lavado and Lara Love Hardin of Idea Architects are on board to executive produce. Oscar winner Donna Gigliotti and her Tempesta Films banner are producing.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Plasma jets may kill novel coronavirus within seconds: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Kamala Harris says no tax increase for annual income below USD 400,000

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has assured Americans that there would be no increase in taxes for those having an annual income of less than USD 400,000. At the same time, Harris has insisted that in the Joe Biden administration, cor...

ICMR, SII complete enrolment of phase-3 clinical trials for Covishield vaccine

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India SII and Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR on Thursday announced the completion of enrolment of phase-3 clinical trials for potential COVID-19 vaccine Covishield in India. The ICMR and SII have c...

Sequoia Capital-backed Indigo Paints files for Rs 1,000-cr IPO

Sequoia Capital-backed&#160;Indigo Paints has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise about Rs 1,000 crore through an initial public offering. The IPO comprises fresh issuance of stocks aggregating to Rs 300 crore and ...

HK opposition stages final protest in assembly before mass resignation

Hong Kongs opposition staged a final show of defiance in the legislature on Thursday before resigning to protest against the dismissal of four of their colleagues in what they see as another bid by Beijing to suppress democracy in the city....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020