Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto vs Isshiki, more focus on Isshiki’s trouble, Naruto’s death

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations enthusiasts are a tad disappointed as Boruto Chapter 52 (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations) as they are away from it for a good amount of days. We are yet to get the leaked spoilers for the imminent chapter.

There is a possibility for fans to see Naruto dying in Boruto Chapter 52. Although we are yet to get the spoilers, the manga lovers are disappointed under the influence of a discussion claiming that Naruto will die in the upcoming chapter.

Naruto is likely to have his one final battle in Boruto Chapter 52 if death remains on his destiny. It will pick up from the debut of his final form and with a game face on, it suggests that Isshiki is in trouble, EconoTimes noted.

The fight between Naruto and Isshiki will surely take place in Boruto Chapter 52. The whole transformation and sacrifice was done to stop the Otsutsuki leader. But it is also time for Boruto to step up and unlock some of his powers, rather than relying on his father every time, BlockToro noted.

The imminent Boruto Chapter 52 will have an emotional moment where Boruto sees his father potentially dead he turns into Boroshiki as he unconsciously activates his Jougan. But things won't go as planned as Boroshiki will try to steal Naruto's chakra from his weakened body.

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers will be out soon just a few days before its original release. The raw scans will be leaked online around 2-3 days. The imminent chapter will be out on November 20.

