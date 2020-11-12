Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto vs Isshiki, more focus on Isshiki’s trouble, Naruto’s death

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 12-11-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 15:34 IST
Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto vs Isshiki, more focus on Isshiki’s trouble, Naruto’s death
The fight between Naruto and Isshiki will surely take place in Boruto Chapter 52. Image Credit: Facebook / Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations enthusiasts are a tad disappointed as Boruto Chapter 52 (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations) as they are away from it for a good amount of days. We are yet to get the leaked spoilers for the imminent chapter.

There is a possibility for fans to see Naruto dying in Boruto Chapter 52. Although we are yet to get the spoilers, the manga lovers are disappointed under the influence of a discussion claiming that Naruto will die in the upcoming chapter.

Naruto is likely to have his one final battle in Boruto Chapter 52 if death remains on his destiny. It will pick up from the debut of his final form and with a game face on, it suggests that Isshiki is in trouble, EconoTimes noted.

The fight between Naruto and Isshiki will surely take place in Boruto Chapter 52. The whole transformation and sacrifice was done to stop the Otsutsuki leader. But it is also time for Boruto to step up and unlock some of his powers, rather than relying on his father every time, BlockToro noted.

The imminent Boruto Chapter 52 will have an emotional moment where Boruto sees his father potentially dead he turns into Boroshiki as he unconsciously activates his Jougan. But things won't go as planned as Boroshiki will try to steal Naruto's chakra from his weakened body.

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers will be out soon just a few days before its original release. The raw scans will be leaked online around 2-3 days. The imminent chapter will be out on November 20.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga and anime series.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Former FA chairman Clarke steps down from FIFA Council

Greg Clarke stepped down from the FIFA Council on Thursday, two days after resigning as English Football Association chairman having referred to coloured footballers during questions from members of parliament.European soccer governing body...

German minister sees COVID-19 restrictions through winter

Germanys health minister said on Thursday he expects restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic will continue through winter, with life unlikely to get back to normal in December or January even if infections fall. I dont see eve...

UP CM greets people on Dhanteras

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday greeted people on Dhanteras and wished them happiness and prosperity. In his message, Adityanath said, On this day, we worship Lord Dhanvantari. It is well known that happine...

More development in border areas under Modi regime: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said infrastructure development in the countrys border areas in last six years of the Narendra Modi government has been much more than in the previous 50 years. Referring to air strikes and surgical...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020