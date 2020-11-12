Left Menu
One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers are already revealed and fans are wondering what they can see in the imminent chapter. Image Credit: Facebook / One Piece

The manga aficionados are quite happy with One Piece Chapter 995's raw scans release. The imminent chapter will see many fiery battles. One Piece is set to feature the epic battle between the Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin and former Whitebeard Pirates first division commander Marco the Phoenix.

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers are already revealed and fans are wondering what they can see in the imminent chapter. Earlier we revealed multiple deaths will be seen in the imminent season.

Here are the spoilers for One Piece Chapter 995 – Marco vs Big Mom; Marco's flame can damage Prometheus, Big Mom grabbed Marco, and Perospero was about to attack Marco, Carrot and Wanda interrupt him in their sulong form; Big Mom puts down Marco and walks away, Carrot and Wanda ask Marco to chase Big Mom, Perospero and the others will deal with Carrot and Wanda; Apoo runs around Onigashima.

The other spoilers for One Piece Chapter 995 include: Queen tells the Straw Hats "Wow, I didn't expect there to be someone with Germa's blood"; Chopper infected with an ice demon- Usopp vs. Ulti; Ulti catches Nami and says "your captain can't become the Pirate King"; Nami replied "Luffy will definitely become the Pirate King"; Tama and Komainu/Gyukimaru intrude Onigashima at the end.

IBT revealed what we can have in One Piece Chapter 995. Kaido mentioned death being the completion of life and envied Whitebeard and Roger for dying in a glorious way. On the Skull Dome roof, Kin'emon said that there would be no honor dying in the battle against the Beasts Pirates' captain, which could be a major death flag. While it is unclear if this is a death flag, Kaido's daughter did mention death, IBT clarified on One Piece Chapter 995.

One Piece Chapter 995 will be released on Sunday, November 15. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

