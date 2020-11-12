Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria expects more Benin Bronze returns as soon as next year

Nigeria expects to get more of its plundered Benin Bronzes back from Western museums and collectors as early as next year as global Black Lives Matter protests spur repatriation campaigns, a senior official said. Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state whose capital is Benin City, said discussions were underway about several returns that would be a boost for a broader movement building across Africa and beyond seeking colonial-era loot.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 12-11-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 20:00 IST
Nigeria expects more Benin Bronze returns as soon as next year
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Nigeria expects to get more of its plundered Benin Bronzes back from Western museums and collectors as early as next year as global Black Lives Matter protests spur repatriation campaigns, a senior official said.

Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state whose capital is Benin City, said discussions were underway about several returns that would be a boost for a broader movement building across Africa and beyond seeking colonial-era loot. Plans had been drawn up to build a centre to store and study the returned artefacts by the end of 2021, and a permanent museum by 2025, Obaseki told Reuters.

"The whole Black Lives Matter movement has ... added some urgency to the conversation," he said. British soldiers seized thousands of metal castings and sculptures during a raid on the then separate Kingdom of Benin in 1897.

The "bronzes" - actually copper alloy relief sculptures, many showing court figures - were auctioned off and then spread among institutions from New Zealand to Germany and the United States, with the biggest collection in London. The British Museum has long resisted calls for the full repatriation of its collection of bronzes - as well as of Ethiopia's Magdala treasures and Greece's 'Elgin marbles' - often citing legislation banning it from disposing of artefacts.

But Obaseki said worldwide anti-racism protests, which have forced Western nations to re-examine their colonial pasts, had helped advance negotiations on finding a compromise. Several museums including the British Museum and the Museum of Ethnology in Vienna have formed a Benin Dialogue Group to discuss the sculptures and work on displaying them in a museum in Benin City, some of them officially on loan.

"FOR AFRICANS FIRST" The British Museum said discussions were ongoing, but did not give details on timings.

"The question of the objects that will feature in the new museum in Benin and how many will be determined through discussion with our Nigerian colleagues," it said in a statement. A private collector returned one item in August and four others had expressed interest in recent months in doing the same as early as next year, Obaseki said.

Funds will be raised over the next two years to build the three-storey Edo Museum of West African Art (EMOWAA), and work on a research office to store the first returns would start in March, he said. It would be part of an estimated $100 million regeneration scheme that would involve the excavation of the original walls and moats of Benin City, once the main hub of the Kingdom of Benin, which spanned much of what is now southern Nigeria from medieval times, until the British arrived.

An independent trust has been set up to raise funds including representatives of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments and the royal palace of the Oba, or king, of Benin. More details will be announced on Friday, Obaseki said.

The new museum would encourage foreigners to come to Nigeria to see the bronzes, widely recognised as among the masterpieces of African art, he added. It would try "to make the world understand that there was a civilization in sub-Saharan Africa that compared with what was going on in Europe 400 or 500 years ago."

Ghanaian-British architect David Adjaye, who will be overseeing the project, told Reuters it was "ridiculous" that Nigerians currently had to travel to Europe to see artefacts from their own culture. "This museum is really for Africans first," he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. domestic workers seen better off under Biden presidency

By Ellen Wulfhorst NEW YORK, Nov 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As Joe Biden lays the groundwork for his presidency, more than two million U.S. domestic workers can expect better conditions and greater recognition of their role in reviving...

WRAPUP 1-Europe "must grit our teeth" on COVID-19 as vaccine euphoria fades

European officials warned against COVID-19 complacency on Thursday and said measures to control a surge in infections as winter approaches must remain in force despite hopes that new vaccines can bring the pandemic under control.This weeks ...

Paytm registers 2x growth in digital gold

Fintech major Paytm on Thursday said it has recorded 2x growth in the digital gold transactions during the last six months with average order value going up by 60 per cent. The company has also announced the launch of its high-value transac...

House Speaker Pelosi says Democrat Biden will be 'just fine' in U.S. presidential transition

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed confidence in the U.S. presidential transition on Thursday and said Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will be just fine.He knows the territory. So hes going to be just fine in the t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020