Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emma Stone honoured at Gilda's Club Benefit Gala

Gilda's Club NYC honoured Hollywood star Emma Stone with the Gilda Radner Award during the organisation's virtual benefit on Thursday night (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-11-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 13:50 IST
Emma Stone honoured at Gilda's Club Benefit Gala
Emma Stone (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Gilda's Club NYC honoured Hollywood star Emma Stone with the Gilda Radner Award during the organisation's virtual benefit on Thursday night (local time). According to Variety, the organisation, which offers support groups, counselling and workshops to people with cancer and their loved ones, provides services for more than 10,000 people each year. The 32-year-old actor Stone, whose mother is a breast cancer survivor, dedicated part of her acceptance speech to the services Gilda's Club provides to young people.

"I was 19 when my mom was diagnosed and the idea of trying to understand that, especially as a little kid ... and knowing that at Gilda's Club, kids can have fun and go to summer camp and enjoy time with other kids who understand what they're going through is absolutely incredible," the Oscar winner said. The benefit gala, usually in-person, transitioned to a virtual format for the first time this year in an effort to continue raising funds for Gilda's Club. Hosted by WABC-TV anchorGilda's Club Benefit Gala the event also featured various celebrities and guests who spoke about their appreciation for Gilda's Club namesake and "Saturday Night Live" legend Gilda Radner, who died of ovarian cancer in 1989.

"It's already such an isolating experience to be going through something like cancer, and a place like Gilda's Club showing them that they're not alone -- and that everyone can access it for free -- is absolutely a vital resource and something that I am so proud and lucky to have gotten to visit and be a part of in a small way through the years," the Gilda's Club NYC ambassador said. As per Variety, other speakers during the gala included 'Saturday Night Live' actors Ego Nwodim and Kenan Thompson. Ben Platt featuring Finneas on piano, Nicole Van Giesen and The Workshop A Cappella performed at the event.

At the event, 'SNL' alums Martin Short, Laraine Newman, Chevy Chase and more congratulated the organization on its 25th anniversary and reflected on the impact Radner had on their lives. Co-founder Joanna Bull said,"(Gilda) learned to care about other people who were going through the same thing during her illness. In that sense, she anticipated the foundation of Gilda's Club -- the heart and the soul of it." (ANI)

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Shriram City launches special festive season schemes on two-wheeler finance for Indian Market

Lucknow Uttar Pradesh India, November 13 ANINewsVoir Shriram City Union Finance Shriram City, Indias largest two-wheeler financier, has launched a series of attractive schemes and irresistible offers for two-wheelers buyers in Uttar Pradesh...

Urs festival of Sufi Saint bring people together in J-K's Rajouri

People of various faiths converged at the shrine of Nizamuddin at Kheora in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate the 48th Urs festival of the Sufi Saint on Friday. Urs is the death anniversary of a Sufi saint, usually held...

66 Indian nationals tested COVID-19 positive in Sri Lanka

Sixty-six Indian nationals, all workers at a construction site in Sri Lankas capital Colombo, have tested positive for COVID-19, a top health official said on Friday. They have been lodged in the north Colombo area where they were identifie...

Nilon's Brings 'Khushiyan' back Home with Nilon's Utsav Sweet Box

New Delhi India, November 13 ANINewsVoir Nilons, one of Indias biggest processed foods brands, has taken social media by storm by knocking on peoples doors and leaving behind a sweet new offering this Diwali the Nilons Utsav Sweet Box. This...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020