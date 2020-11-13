Megan Thee Stallion's debut LP to release on November 20

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion has announced that her debut album will be out on November 20. The 25-year-old rapper shared the news in a post on Instagram, revealing that her LP has titled "Good News" .

"Hotties, I first want to say thank you for riding with me, growing with me, and staying down with me since my first mixtape Rich Ratchet ! "Through this rough a** year we’ve all been having I felt like we could all use a lil bit of good news. So with that being said my official album 'Good News' is dropping November 20th," Stallion wrote alongside the album's cover photo. The rapper has released a number of successful singles and collaborations this year, including "Girls in the Hood" , "WAP" with Cardi B and the "Savage" remix with Beyonce.