Left Menu
Development News Edition

Megan Thee Stallion's debut LP to release on November 20

The 25-year-old rapper shared the news in a post on Instagram, revealing that her LP has titled "Good News". "Hotties, I first want to say thank you for riding with me, growing with me, and staying down with me since my first mixtape Rich Ratchet ! So with that being said my official album 'Good News' is dropping November 20th," Stallion wrote alongside the album's cover photo.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-11-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 14:02 IST
Megan Thee Stallion's debut LP to release on November 20

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion has announced that her debut album will be out on November 20. The 25-year-old rapper shared the news in a post on Instagram, revealing that her LP has titled "Good News" .

"Hotties, I first want to say thank you for riding with me, growing with me, and staying down with me since my first mixtape Rich Ratchet ! "Through this rough a** year we’ve all been having I felt like we could all use a lil bit of good news. So with that being said my official album 'Good News' is dropping November 20th," Stallion wrote alongside the album's cover photo. The rapper has released a number of successful singles and collaborations this year, including "Girls in the Hood" , "WAP" with Cardi B and the "Savage" remix with Beyonce.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Shriram City launches special festive season schemes on two-wheeler finance for Indian Market

Lucknow Uttar Pradesh India, November 13 ANINewsVoir Shriram City Union Finance Shriram City, Indias largest two-wheeler financier, has launched a series of attractive schemes and irresistible offers for two-wheelers buyers in Uttar Pradesh...

Urs festival of Sufi Saint bring people together in J-K's Rajouri

People of various faiths converged at the shrine of Nizamuddin at Kheora in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate the 48th Urs festival of the Sufi Saint on Friday. Urs is the death anniversary of a Sufi saint, usually held...

66 Indian nationals tested COVID-19 positive in Sri Lanka

Sixty-six Indian nationals, all workers at a construction site in Sri Lankas capital Colombo, have tested positive for COVID-19, a top health official said on Friday. They have been lodged in the north Colombo area where they were identifie...

Nilon's Brings 'Khushiyan' back Home with Nilon's Utsav Sweet Box

New Delhi India, November 13 ANINewsVoir Nilons, one of Indias biggest processed foods brands, has taken social media by storm by knocking on peoples doors and leaving behind a sweet new offering this Diwali the Nilons Utsav Sweet Box. This...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020