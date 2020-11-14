Tiffany Haddish to lead cast of Apple's 'The Afterparty'

Actor-comedian Tiffany Haddish will be leading the cast of Apple's upcoming murder mystery comedy series "The Afterparty" . The eight-episode show hails from filmmaker duo Chris Miller and Phil Lord, reported Variety.

The cast also includes actors Sam Richardson, Zoe Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Dave Franco, Jamie Demetriou, and John Early. Set at a high school reunion afterparty, each episode of the series will retell the story of the night from a different character's perspective.

The visual format and genre of storytelling will change each time to match the character's personality. Haddish will star as Detective Danner, the eccentric detective assigned to solve the high-profile case.

Richardson will play Aniq, a loveable escape room designer who hopes to reconnect with his high school crush, Zoe (Chao). Schwartz will portray as Yasper, Aniq's relentlessly positive best friend who dreams of a career in music, while Barinholtz will appear as Brett, Zoe's ex-husband and an arrogant, former high school athlete.

Glazer will essay the role of Chelsea, the former high school valedictorian and class president, and Franco will be playing Xavier, once a dorky high school drama student, now a famous pop star and actor. Miller has created the series and serves as showrunner. The show will be produced by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television.