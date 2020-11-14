One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Fans are gradually getting disappointed due to lack of updates on One Punch Man Chapter 136. They have been waiting for it for a long time. The manga doesn't have regular release schedule but some chapters have been released within a few days. Thus, they had expected it on November 1 and again on November 8.

However, fans have not given up their hope. They believe One Punch Man Chapter 136 will surely be out soon. Fans are waiting for some time to see a severe fight between Saitama and Blast. The manga will be available to read online once it is finished by Yusuke Murata.

One Punch Man Chapter 136 has not been released for the past few weeks as Yusuke Murata and ONE continue redrawing the older chapters. The process is very complicated and this doesn't happen every time. The next releases will not go for delays again.

Yusuke Murata has written on Twitter "The addition for volume 23 is almost finished, so I think we can update the latest story next time." Now the manga aficionados need to wait just for a few days for the release of One Punch Man Chapter 136.

２３巻用の加筆はほぼ終わったので次回は最新話の更新ができると思います — 村田雄介 (@NEBU_KURO) November 13, 2020

The raw scans of One Punch Man Chapter 136 will be released just 2-3 days prior on the Internet. Then the spoilers will be out before the final release. According to BlockToro, Blast will be the main focus of the manga storyline and his backstory will be covered. Saitama has never come across someone who can overpower him but we know nothing about Blast. Thus, fans are ardently waiting to see a severe fight between Blast and Saitama in the imminent chapter.

One Punch Man Chapter 136 will show a surprising entry of Saitama and protect his friends from the monsters and evil heroes. His fight with Blast is inevitable despite knowing his background. Saitama also knows that Blast is a highly powerful rival, and importantly more powerful than him. Still, the protagonist will not drag himself behind out of fear.

One Punch Man Chapter 136 doesn't have an official release date but it will be out very soon. Continue staying with Devdiscourse to know more.

