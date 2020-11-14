Deepavali celebrated with traditional gaiety in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 14 (PTI): Deepavali, the festival of lights, was celebrated with traditionalgaiety in Telangana on Saturday after the state government permitted sale and use of green firecrackers following a Supreme Court order even as the COVID-19 pandemic cast its shadow on the festivities. The liveliness of the past appeared to be missing in the festivities though many celebrated the festival enthusiastically.

People offered 'puja' in the morning and exchanged greetings and sweets. They lit 'diyas' (small cup-shaped oil lamps) in the evening at their homes, while some made a tasteful arrangement of lights.

Firecrackers were burst in the night though the usual high-decibel sounds were missing. The state health authorities on Friday suggested that people should celebrate Deepavali by lighting 'diyas' (small oil lamp) and stay away from firecrackers as they contribute to a rise in air pollution.

The state government permitted the sale and use of green firecrackers following Supreme Court orders modifying a High Court directive to the state to ban use of fireworks. The specified time period for bursting of crackers was between 8 PM and 10 PM on Deepavali day (Saturday).