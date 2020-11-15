Left Menu
Netflix cancels 'The Order' after two seasons

It revolved around college freshman Jack Morton (Manley), who joins a fabled secret society,'The Order', where he is thrust into a world of magic, monsters, and intrigue. "PS - Jack was totally going to raise Alyssa from the dead, but she was going to come back wrong.

Netflix has decided to not renew horror drama series "The Order" for a third season. Creator, writer and executive producer Dennis Heaton shared the news of the cancellation on Twitter.

"For two seasons I was honored to work with an incredible cast and crew on The Order for @netflix. It is one of the best experiences of my career. Unfortunately, we aren't returning, but I will always cherish the memories and the props I stole. Thank you all for watching," he tweeted. "The Order" , backed by Canadian production company Nomadic Pictures, featured Jake Manley as Jack and Sarah Grey as Alyssa. It revolved around college freshman Jack Morton (Manley), who joins a fabled secret society,'The Order', where he is thrust into a world of magic, monsters, and intrigue. As Jack goes deeper, he uncovers dark family secrets and an underground battle between werewolves and the magical dark arts.

Heaton also teased the plot he had in mind for a third season. "PS - Jack was totally going to raise Alyssa from the dead, but she was going to come back wrong. Like, Pet Sematary wrong. Probably possessed by Zecchia. And a whole bunch of other corpses were coming back with her," she wrote in another tweet. "The Order" also starred Matt Frewer, Sam Trammell, Katharine Isabelle and Max Martini.

