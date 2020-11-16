Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fans fund new statue of British feminist after 'silver Barbie' row

A storm of protest over a nude monument to British women's rights pioneer Mary Wollstonecraft - described as a melted World Cup topped by a silver Barbie doll - has sparked a crowdfunding campaign for a more "dignified" tribute. Critics of the sculpture by renowned artist Maggi Hambling have repeatedly covered it in clothes since its unveiling in London last week, calling it an insult to the memory of the "mother of feminism".

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-11-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 22:50 IST
Fans fund new statue of British feminist after 'silver Barbie' row
Representative Image Image Credit:

A storm of protest over a nude monument to British women's rights pioneer Mary Wollstonecraft - described as a melted World Cup topped by a silver Barbie doll - has sparked a crowdfunding campaign for a more "dignified" tribute.

Critics of the sculpture by renowned artist Maggi Hambling have repeatedly covered it in clothes since its unveiling in London last week, calling it an insult to the memory of the "mother of feminism". Hambling said her sculpture of a naked "Everywoman" emerging from an abstract form of intermingled female figures was meant to reflect Wollstonecraft's spirit rather than depict her likeness.

But angered Wollstonecraft fans have launched a campaign to fund a more traditional proposal by sculptor Martin Jennings, which was runner-up to Hambling's design during the commissioning process. Jennings, whose sculpture shows Wollstonecraft holding a quill while resting her other hand on a pile of books, said he was thrilled by the public enthusiasm for his version.

As a "hugely significant" figure in the history of women's rights, Wollstonecraft deserved a monument that was of her, rather than of an idea, Jennings said. "Women have been represented as ideas in public sculpture for generations and I think people are fed up with that," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"The new sculpture doesn't seem to be about Mary Wollstonecraft." The uproar, which has made headlines around the world, comes amid a debate in Britain over who should be commemorated in public. Only about a sixth of statues represent women, according to The National Trust charity.

Jennings, whose design includes a stone bench to encourage passers-by to sit with Wollstonecraft, said people were too keen to commission attention-grabbing "statement pieces" when something simpler was needed. His other statues include poet John Betjeman, writer Philip Larkin, and Mary Seacole, a British-Jamaican nurse who treated injured soldiers in the Crimean War.

Wollstonecraft called for gender equality a century before the campaign for women's voting rights and is best known for her 1792 work "A Vindication of the Rights of Woman". But she was written out of history because of attitudes towards her unconventional personal life.

The campaign for Jennings' statue, which costs 144,000 pounds (about $190,000), had attracted 150 donations by Monday afternoon. Contributors described Hambling's monument as "an embarrassment and a disgrace" and praised the dignity of Jennings' design.

"So much more respectful than Hambling's 'naked silver Barbie doll' effort," wrote one on the campaign's fundraising page. But some commentators on social media have pointed out that the controversy around Hambling's artwork has generated huge interest in Wollstonecraft, introducing the thinker to many people who had never heard of her.

The debacle has also boosted donations for campaigns for statues to writer Virginia Woolf and suffragette Sylvia Pankhurst. ($1 = 0.7580 pounds)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Djokovic says not sure ATP Cup is happening

World number one Novak Djokovic says he still does not know whether the ATP Cup will take place in Australia in January.Djokovic led Serbia to the title in the first edition of the 24-nation tournament this year before going on to win the A...

Soccer-Defiant Dalic dares Croatian FA to sack him

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic has challenged the Balkan nations football association to find a worthy replacement after their poor Nations League run left them staring at relegation to the Nations League second tier. The Croatians face Europea...

WRAPUP 7-Biden talks with U.S. corporate leaders, calls for cooperation on recovery

Adds Biden remarks with CEOs By Trevor Hunnicutt and Doina ChiacuWILMINGTON, Del.WASHINGTON, Nov 16 Reuters - P resident-elect Joe Biden consulted the CEOs of top U.S. companies and labor leaders on Monday before a planned speech on fixing ...

UK orders 5 million doses of Moderna vaccine, eyes spring arrival

Britain has secured 5 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc after it reported positive trial results, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday, with the earliest doses expected for delivery in spring....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020