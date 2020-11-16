Shrines reopen after 8 months in Nashik

The famous temples located at Vani and Trimbakeshwar in Nashik district of Maharashtra reopened on Monday for devotees for the first time since a nationwide lockdown was imposed in March to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Devotees thronged the temples of goddess Saptashringi located atop a hillock at Vani and of Lord Shiva at Trimbakeshhwar to take darshan on the auspicious day of 'Padwa' during Diwali festival.

Managements of these temples have come up with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to regulate crowd amid pandemic. In Nashik city, temples of Kapaleshwar located on the banks of the Godavari river and goddess Kalika also reopened.

Churches and mosques also reopened in the city. The state government has put in place strict COVID-19 protocols for devotees to ensure there was no spread in the infection when temple and other places of worship are thrown open for members of the general public.

Wearing of face masks and maintaining social distancing at shrines have been made mandatory..