Paulo Coelho's new book motivates to take risks

The book, which comes with illustrations by Christoph Niemann, has been translated from Portuguese by Margaret Jull Costa. The story revolves around Tetsuya, a man once famous for his prodigious gift with a bow and arrow but who has since retired from public life, and the boy who comes searching for him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 13:44 IST
Best-selling author Paulo Coelho’s latest book is a fable titled, "The Archer” that is aimed at motivating readers to take risks, build courage and embrace the unexpected journey fate has to offer, publishers Penguin said on Tuesday. The book, which comes with illustrations by Christoph Niemann, has been translated from Portuguese by Margaret Jull Costa.

The story revolves around Tetsuya, a man once famous for his prodigious gift with a bow and arrow but who has since retired from public life, and the boy who comes searching for him. The boy has many questions, and in answering them Tetsuya illustrates his answers using the bow and arrow as a metaphor to explain the tenets of a meaningful life. "In fact, life is simple. We complicate a lot. And a fable or allegory talks to the hidden parts of ourselves. You learn the essence of life by paying attention to the simple things that surround you. “This is basically the idea of 'The Archer'. I'm talking about everything from friendship and beyond: the importance of the bow, the importance of concentration. At the end of the day, it is life. You learn by living your life fully," said the Brazilian novelist, best known for his book "The Alchemist" .

In the book, he provides the framework for a rewarding life — "hard work, passion, purpose, thoughtfulness, the willingness to fail and the urge to make a difference". Coelho recently has also come out with two illustrated tales for children -- "A,B,C,D…" and "The Meaning of Peace” that talk about  -- speaking of empathy, faith, trust and hope in the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Illustrating literature is difficult, especially since Coelho's words do not need embellishment. My idea was to create a visual layer in a parallel sphere, which would help enjoy the book even more," said Niemann on the book. Coelho was born in 1947 in the city of Rio De Janerio. He has been the United Nations Messenger of Peace since 2007 and it has allowed him to promote the intercultural dialogue and to focus on the needs of the children.

His books "The Spy", "Adultery", "Inspirations" and "Hippie" have been published by Penguin. "The Archer" is presently available for sale on online and offline stores.  PTI MG TRS TRS.

