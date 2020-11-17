Malaika Arora soaks in sun with Kareena Kapoor, Tamiur during Dharamshala vacay

Left Menu
Soaking in sun amid a picturesque view in Dharamshala, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Tuesday treated fans to a stunning sun-kissed picture with BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan and her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-11-2020 16:33 IST
Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Soaking in sun amid a picturesque view in Dharamshala, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Tuesday treated fans to a stunning sun-kissed picture with BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan and her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. The fitness enthusiast took to Instagram and shared the picture from her hillside vacation trip. In the adorable picture, which is from a book cafe, Kareena is seen holding Taimur close as they all smiled for the camera.

The 'Heroine' actor looked glamorous as she flaunted her pregnancy glow and a no-makeup look with a red lip shade. She also donned chunky pair of shades, with her hair tied up in a messy bun. The actor sported a black tracksuit, on the other hand, Malaika is seen dressed in white and a brown checkered blazer. The gorgeous picture is a testimony to the amazing time, they are having at a beautiful location. Malaika captioned the post as, "Mountain bliss #timtim @kareenakapoorkhan #dharamshala." She also shared a couple of other photos from the book cafe on her Instagram story.

Malaika had headed to the hilly city last week with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, best friend Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur. Saif and Arjun are shooting for their horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police' in the hills. (ANI)

