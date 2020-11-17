Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: No congregations for Old Goa feast next month

For the first time in living memory, the Feast of St Francis Xavier held every year in Old Goa which attracts thousands of people, will not be open to the public due to COVID-19 pandemic, a priest said on Tuesday.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 17-11-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 16:34 IST
COVID-19: No congregations for Old Goa feast next month

For the first time in living memory, the Feast of St Francis Xavier held every year in Old Goa which attracts thousands of people, will not be open to the public due to COVID-19 pandemic, a priest said on Tuesday. The feast of St Francis Xavier is celebrated on December 3 every year on the campus of the Basilica of Bom Jesus, where the relics of the 16th century Spanish saint are preserved.

Fr Patricio Fernandes, Rector of the Basilica of Bom Jesus, said thousands of people attend the congregational masses every year. "However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak this year, the prayers in the run-up to the (annual feast) festival and also the masses (congregational prayers) traditionally held on the day of the feast would be held without physical participation of parishioners. Instead, they will be telecast live," he told reporters.

Fr Fernandes said the decision to restrict the participation has been taken as per the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to check the coronavirus spread. Goa's COVID-19 case count stood at 46,028 as on November 16, as per the state health department.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Tata Steel on Tuesday evinced its interest for acquiring stake in Odisha-based steel maker Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd NINL. NINL is a joint venture company, in which four central PSUs -- MMTC, National Mineral Development Corporation NMDC, B...

CRPF alerts troops after police arrested two suspected militants from Delhi

By Ankur Sharma An alert has been issued by Central Reserve Police Force CRPF after Delhi Police arrested two suspected militants from the national capital.Troops have been asked to keep a high level of alertness, strengthen camps security ...

Free electricity up to 200 units if voted to power in Goa: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP onTuesday said it would provide free electricity up to 200 unitsif it is voted to power in Goa in the 2022 Assembly pollsAddressing a press conference here, AAP leader RaghavChadha said the move would directly benefi...

International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics, UNICEF India, FOGSI and 3 others partner for POSHAN Abhiyaan

Global experts ARTIST For Her deliberate on implementing best practices among clinicians to improve nutritional outcomes for children, pregnant women nursing mothers BENGALURU, India, Nov. 17, 2020 PRNewswire -- In an effort to strengthen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020