Ariana Grande numero uno with 'Positions' on both album and song charts

American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande topped charts this week with her "Positions" both the album and single of that name.

ANI | New Jersey | Updated: 17-11-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 18:11 IST
Ariana Grande (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande topped charts this week with her "Positions" both the album and single of that name. According to Variety, the long-player was lodged in the No. 1 spot for the second straight week, while the "Positions" song was at the top of its chart for the third week.

It was a slow week for new entries, as the only debuting album in the top 10 of the Rolling Stone album chart Nav's 'Emergency Tsunami,' in at No. 8 with a modest 30,700 album units for the mixtape from the Canadian rapper. Premiering further down the chart, Tomorrow X Together's 'Minisode1: Blue Hour' came in at No. 19 and Kylie Minogue's 'Disco' listed at No. 32.

Christmas albums are starting to kick in their way into the mid-range of the album chart. Tops is, Mariah Carey's 'Merry Christmas,' now up to No. 29, and sure to enter the top 10 before December is said and done. Early revellers were also in the mood for a perennial from Michael Buble at No. 38 and Dolly Parton's new 'A Holly Dolly Christmas' at No. 44. Carrie Underwood's new one is at No. 55. As reported by Variety, Grande's No. 1 album racked up 91,500 album units in its second trip to the top. Following her in the top 10 were Pop Smoke, the Kid Laroi, Juice WRLD, King Von, Taylor Swift (rebounding into the top 10 with 'Folklore' yet again), the 'Hamilton' cast album, Lil Baby and Harry Styles.

Variety said new action was equally slow on the Rolling Stone songs chart, where the top new entry was at No. 16 -- 'What That Speed Bout!?' by Mike Will Made-It. In its third week on top, Grande's 'Positions' single landed 12.8 million song streams. In the second place, also for the second week in a row, 'Dakiti' by Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez had 12 million streams.

Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams' continues to hang in the top 20, landing at No. 18 this week with 5.4 million new song streams. (ANI)

